Lymphoma Research Foundation to Honor Leading Lymphoma Expert Anas Younes, MD at 2019 Annual Gala on September 26

NEW YORK, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Lymphoma Research Foundation (LRF) – the nation's largest non-profit organization devoted to funding innovative lymphoma research and serving the lymphoma community through education programs, outreach initiatives and patient services – will honor Anas Younes, MD of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center with the Distinguished Leadership Award at its 2019 Annual Gala in New York City on Thursday, September 26, 2019.

The 2019 LRF Annual Gala will take place in the Grand Ballroom of the historic Plaza Hotel during Blood Cancer Awareness Month. LRF's Annual Gala brings together hundreds of leaders from across the lymphoma community, including members of LRF's Scientific Advisory Board (SAB), Board of Directors, corporate partners, clinicians, researchers, healthcare providers, patients, survivors, and volunteers to raise essential funds to support LRF's mission of eradicating lymphoma and serving those impacted by this blood cancer.

The Foundation's Gala will honor Dr. Younes Special Advisor to the Chief of Medicine for Research and the Steven Greenberg Chair at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK); and former SAB member, for his longstanding support of the Lymphoma Research Foundation, his dedication to lymphoma patients and their loved ones, and his achievements in lymphoma research and clinical care.

"We are excited to honor Dr. Younes with the Distinguished Leadership Award. His accomplishments in lymphoma research and in the clinic have impacted the treatment landscape and led to lasting impact on patient outcomes," said Michael Werner, Chair of the Lymphoma Research Foundation Board of Directors. "In addition to his groundbreaking research and outstanding clinical care, Dr. Younes has been instrumental in steering the Foundation's research initiatives, helping to ensure that the next generation of scientists enter and remain in the lymphoma field."

"I am truly honored to be involved with the Lymphoma Research Foundation and to be recognized with the Distinguished Leadership Award," said Dr. Younes. "The Foundation is critical to helping advance research and improved therapies for lymphoma patients and empowering patients through education."

The Lymphoma Research Foundation will also honor Genentech with this year's Corporate Leadership Award in recognition of being pioneers in drug development, improving patient outcomes and nearly a decade of supporting the Foundation's research initiatives and educational programs.

"We are honored by this recognition for our efforts to address the needs of those in the lymphoma community," said Christy Oliger, Senior Vice President of Oncology at Genentech. "We greatly value our continued collaboration with the Lymphoma Research Foundation and our shared commitment to improving the lives of those with blood cancer through innovative research."

For more information about the Lymphoma Research Foundation's Annual Gala, please contact Taylor Zitay Kahn at 646-465-9103 or tzitay@lymphoma.org, or visit lymphoma.org/gala.

About Anas Younes, MD

A world-renowned expert of both Hodgkin and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, Dr. Younes is the Special Advisor to the Chief of Medicine for Research and the Steven Greenberg Chair at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK). Prior to this position, Dr. Younes served as the Chief of Memorial Sloan Kettering's Lymphoma Service for six years. He joined MSK in 2013 with two decades of experience in lymphoma care and research at MD Anderson in Houston.

As a researcher, he has served as the principle investigator of numerous clinical trials and has led the efforts to develop the first FDA-approved targeted drug for the treatment of Hodgkin lymphoma in more than three decades (brentuximab vedotin) and the first immune checkpoint inhibitor for lymphoma (nivolumab). At both MD Anderson and MSK he has led an NCI-funded Special Program of Research Excellence (SPORE) in lymphoma focused on developing novel treatment strategies for Hodgkin and non-Hodgkin lymphoma. An expert in lymphoma research, Dr. Younes' findings have been published in numerous medical journals.

As member of LRF's Scientific Advisory Board from 2009 to 2019, he served as a vital mentor to LRF's grantees and has even sponsored an early career researcher. In 2018, Dr. Younes served as Grand Marshall of the 2018 New York Lymphoma Walk, helping raise awareness and support for lymphoma and LRF programs. Dr. Younes was the first doctor to participate in LRF's social media chat series and has been vocal and influential in his support for LRF on his own social media channels.

In addition to his advocacy, Dr. Younes continues to lend his expertise to several LRF patient education resources and programs. His peers know him as a mentor and esteemed colleague who is tireless in his search to improve patient outcomes. Dr. Younes' legacy is one of immense contributions to the lymphoma community through his commitment to a high level of care, his dedication to novel therapies, and his investment in the future of lymphoma research.

About the Lymphoma Research Foundation

The Lymphoma Research Foundation (LRF) is the nation's largest non-profit organization devoted to funding innovative research and serving the lymphoma community through a comprehensive series of education programs, outreach initiatives and patient services. To date, LRF has awarded more than $62 million in lymphoma-specific research.

For additional information on LRF's research, education and services, visit lymphoma.org.

SOURCE Lymphoma Research Foundation