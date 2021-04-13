HOPKINTON, Mass., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lykan Bioscience, a contract development and manufacturing services organization and provider of the first true end-to-end solution for the manufacture of cell-based therapies, welcomes Kenneth LeClair as Chief Technology Officer. Ken joins the executive leadership team and will be responsible for leading the company's Manufacturing Science and Technology and Process Development teams.

Lykan Bioscience Welcomes Kenneth LeClair as Chief Technology Officer

Ken brings over 40 years of academic and industry experience to the Lykan team. Prior to Lykan, Ken was VP of Technical Development and Manufacturing at TScan Therapeutics and Editas Medicine. Before that, he spent 8 years at Novartis, transitioning biologic candidates from research into clinical development. Ken was also responsible for the early technical diligence and supply chain development for the CAR-T product, Kymriah®. Kymriah, which has had a dramatic impact on saving lives, was jointly developed with the University of Pennsylvania and was the first CAR-T product approved by the FDA.

"One of the biggest challenges with cell therapy manufacturing is the translation of nascent production processes to mature processes capable of sustainable commercial manufacturing. With Ken's expertise, that challenge becomes an opportunity for our partners," said Patrick Lucy, President & CEO. "Ken's keen eye for innovative technology will also enable Lykan to establish technology leadership in cell therapy manufacturing. I look forward to working with Ken as we grow Lykan into a premier cell therapy manufacturing organization."

"I am excited to join Lykan and look forward to collaborating with partners who are developing innovative and effective cell immunotherapies, that can extend and preserve the quality of life for many patients with no other available options," said Kenneth LeClair.

About Lykan Bioscience

Lykan Bioscience is a privately held contract development and manufacturing services organization located in Hopkinton, MA. The Lykan team offers decades of biopharmaceutical industry experience in facility design, quality operations, and engineering, and the first true end-to-end solution provider for cell-based therapies.

The company's SMART Manufacturing™ purpose-built facility that has been uniquely designed to fully integrate cGMP principles and advanced software solutions. Our software application platform allows for timely access to data, logistics, and expertise in driving treatments from clinical production through to commercial manufacturing.

Lykan Bioscience and our clients are Transforming the Future Together™, as we work collaboratively to provide new life-saving therapies to patients worldwide. For further information, please visit www.lykanbio.com

