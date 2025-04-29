Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
29.04.2025 17:47:00

LVMH: Share transactions disclosure

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton
468.24 CHF -0.79%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Paris, April 29th, 2025

The disclosure of share transactions carried out from April 22nd to April 25th, 2025, was sent to the AMF on April 29th, 2025. As required by current law, this document is publically available and can be consulted on the Company’s website (www.lvmh.com) under the section «regulated information».

LVMH

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton is represented in Wines and Spirits by a portfolio of brands that includes Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Ruinart, Mercier, Château d’Yquem, Domaine du Clos des Lambrays, Château Cheval Blanc, Colgin Cellars, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Woodinville, Volcán de mi Tierra, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Cheval des Andes, Newton, Bodega Numanthia, Ao Yun, Château d’Esclans, Château Galoupet, Joseph Phelps and Château Minuty. Its Fashion and Leather Goods division includes Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Celine, Loewe, Kenzo, Givenchy, Fendi, Emilio Pucci, Marc Jacobs, Berluti, Loro Piana, RIMOWA, Patou, Barton Perreira and Vuarnet. LVMH is present in the Perfumes and Cosmetics sector with Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Kenzo Parfums, Perfumes Loewe, Benefit Cosmetics, Make Up For Ever, Acqua di Parma, Fresh, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Maison Francis Kurkdjian and Officine Universelle Buly. LVMH's Watches and Jewelry division comprises Bulgari, TAG Heuer, Tiffany & Co, Chaumet, Zenith, Fred and Hublot. LVMH is also active in Selective Retailing as well as in other activities through DFS, Sephora, Le Bon Marché, La Samaritaine, Groupe Les Echos-Le Parisien, Paris Match, Cova, Le Jardin d’Acclimatation, Royal Van Lent, Belmond and Cheval Blanc hotels.

LVMH CONTACTS

Analysts and investors
Rodolphe Ozun
LVMH
+ 33 1 44 13 27 21		 Media
Jean-Charles Tre´han
LVMH
+ 33 1 44 13 26 20



MEDIA CONTACTS 		 
France
Charlotte Mariné / +33 6 75 30 43 91
Axelle Gadala / +33 6 89 01 07 60
Publicis Consultants
+ 33 1 44 82 46 05		 France
Michel Calzaroni / + 33 6 07 34 20 14
Olivier Labesse / Hugues Schmitt / Thomas Roborel de Climens / + 33 6 79 11 49 71
Italy
Michele Calcaterra / Matteo Steinbach
SEC and Partners
+ 39 02 6249991		UK
Hugh Morrison / Charlotte McMullen
Montfort Communications
+ 44 7921 881 800
US
Nik Deogun / Blake Sonnenshein
Brunswick Group
+ 1 212 333 3810


 China
Daniel Jeffreys
Deluxewords
+ 44 772 212 6562
+ 86 21 80 36 04 48

Attachment


