SMI 11'073 -0.2%  SPI 14'491 -0.2%  Dow 33'355 -0.7%  DAX 15'603 0.1%  Euro 0.9934 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4'318 0.2%  Gold 2'020 1.8%  Bitcoin 25'444 0.4%  Dollar 0.9070 -0.7%  Öl 84.4 -0.5% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Darum schwächelt der Dollar zum Euro und Franken
Kryptowährungen: Aktueller Marktbericht zu Bitcoin & Co.
Allianz-Aktie: Experten empfehlen Allianz im März mehrheitlich zum Kauf
VW-Aktie kaum verändert: Grosse Rückrufaktion in den USA
Credit Suisse-Aktie in Grün: CEO verteidigt Zusammenschluss mit UBS - Aktionäre fordern Feststellung von Verantwortlichkeiten
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Aktie [Valor: 507170 / ISIN: FR0000121014]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
04.04.2023 17:47:00

LVMH: Share transactions disclosure

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton
801.30 CHF 0.25%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Paris, April 4th, 2023

The disclosure of share transactions carried out from March 27th to March 31st, 2023 was sent to the AMF on April 4th, 2023. As required by current law, this document is publically available and can be consulted on the Company’s website (www.lvmh.com) under the section «regulated information».

LVMH

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton is represented in Wines and Spirits by a portfolio of brands that includes Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Ruinart, Mercier, Château d’Yquem, Domaine du Clos des Lambrays, Château Cheval Blanc, Colgin Cellars, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Woodinville, Volcán de Mi Tierra, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Cheval des Andes, Newton, Bodega Numanthia, Ao Yun, Château d’Esclans, Château Galoupet and Joseph Phelps. Its Fashion and Leather Goods division includes Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Celine, Loewe, Kenzo, Givenchy, Fendi, Emilio Pucci, Marc Jacobs, Berluti, Loro Piana, RIMOWA, Patou. LVMH is present in the Perfumes and Cosmetics sector with Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Kenzo Parfums, Perfumes Loewe, Benefit Cosmetics, Make Up For Ever, Acqua di Parma, Fresh, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Maison Francis Kurkdjian and Officine Universelle Buly. LVMH's Watches and Jewelry division comprises Bulgari, Tiffany & Co., TAG Heuer, Chaumet, Zenith, Fred and Hublot. LVMH is also active in selective retailing as well as in other activities through DFS, Sephora, Le Bon Marché, La Samaritaine, Groupe Les Echos, Cova, Le Jardin d’Acclimatation, Royal Van Lent, Starboard Cruise Services, Belmond and Cheval Blanc hotels.

  LVMH CONTACTS

Analysts and investors
Chris Hollis / Rodolphe Ozun
LVMH
+ 33 1 44 13 21 22 / + 33 1 44 13 27 21 		Media
Jean-Charles Tre´han
LVMH
+ 33 1 44 13 26 20
 

MEDIA CONTACTS 		 
France
Charlotte Mariné / +33 6 75 30 43 91
Axelle Gadala / +33 6 89 01 07 60
Publicis Consultants
+33 1 44 82 46 05 		France
Michel Calzaroni / + 33 6 07 34 20 14
Olivier Labesse / Hugues Schmitt / Thomas Roborel de Climens / + 33 6 79 11 49 71
Italy
Michele Calcaterra / Matteo Steinbach
SEC and Partners
+ 39 02 6249991 		UK
Hugh Morrison / Charlotte McMullen
Montfort Communications
+ 44 7921 881 800
US
Nik Deogun / Blake Sonnenshein
Brunswick Group
+ 1 212 333 3810

  		China
Daniel Jeffreys
Deluxewords
+ 44 772 212 6562
+ 86 21 80 36 04 48

 

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Analysen zu LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton S.A.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
29.03.23 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Outperform RBC Capital Markets
23.03.23 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.03.23 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Outperform RBC Capital Markets
03.03.23 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Outperform RBC Capital Markets
28.02.23 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Overweight Barclays Capital
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: UBS, LMVH & Glencore mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: UBS, LMVH & Glencore

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: UBS, LMVH & Glencore mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

12:38 Julius Bär: 12.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Continental AG
09:37 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 7.25% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Lindt & Sprüngli, Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
09:16 Marktüberblick: Siemens Energy haussiert
08:42 SMI gönnt sich eine Verschnaufpause
08:30 Börse Aktuell – Droht der nächste Inflationsschock?
06:25 UBS KeyInvest: S&P 500 – Mit einem kleinen Plus in den April
06:00 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: UBS, LMVH & Glencore mit François Bloch
03.04.23 Alibaba teilt sich in mehrere Unternehmen auf
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'540.35 19.66 I7SSMU
Short 11'783.83 13.63 H0SSMU
Short 12'207.13 8.96 OESSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'073.48 04.04.2023 17:31:15
Long 10'636.24 18.98 XASSMU
Long 10'429.62 13.97 VYSSMU
Long 9'968.18 8.85 3SSMZU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ex-Coinbase-CTO Balaji Srinivasan: Bitcoin könnte demnächst auf 1 Million Dollar klettern
Bärenmarkt vorbei? Morgan Stanley sieht Börsen dank Bankenkrise in der letzten Baisse-Phase
CS-Übernahme: Neuer UBS-Chef Ermotti geht auf Bedenken über Grösse der Bank ein - Wohl 30% der Jobs in Gefahr - UBS-Aktie und CS-Aktie rot
Was lohnt sich mehr - Aktien vor oder nach dem Ex-Dividenden-Tag zu kaufen?
Ölpreisrally sorgt für neue Inflationsängste: US-Börsen schliessen unterschiedlich -- SMI und DAX schliessen schwächer -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich überwiegend höher
Wirtschaftsexperte Nouriel Roubini rät von klassischen Portfolios ab und will krisensichere Finanzprodukte lancieren
Trotz kleiner Bankenkrise: Bei diesen Bank-Aktien sehen Analysten Chancen für Anleger
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie stärker: Relief startet Initiative für genetische Arzneimittel
Credit Suisse-Debakel: Auch Millionär Hausi Leutenegger muss Verluste hinnehmen
ABB-Aktie schwächer: Weitere Investition in die US-Produktion

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.