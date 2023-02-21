SMI 11'282 0.1%  SPI 14'505 0.0%  Dow 33'278 -1.6%  DAX 15'398 -0.5%  Euro 0.9882 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'249 -0.5%  Gold 1'833 -0.4%  Bitcoin 22'644 -1.1%  Dollar 0.9268 0.3%  Öl 83.2 -0.7% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Pessimistische Erwartungen: Laut Börsen-Guru Grantham steht dem Aktienmarkt die schwerste Phase noch bevor
Ausblick: Fresenius Medical Care präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
So entwickeln sich Bitcoin, Litecoin & Co am Nachmittag am Kryptomarkt
Kritik an Credit Suisse: Darum hat Harris Associates seine Beteiligung an der Grossbank reduziert
Darum legt der Euro zum Dollar leicht zu - Auch zum Franken stärker
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Aktie [Valor: 507170 / ISIN: FR0000121014]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
21.02.2023 17:47:00

LVMH: Share transactions disclosure

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton
801.30 CHF 0.25%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Paris, February 21st, 2023

The disclosure of share transactions carried out from February 13th to February 17th, 2023 was sent to the AMF on February 21st, 2023. As required by current law, this document is publically available and can be consulted on the Company’s website (www.lvmh.com) under the section «regulated information».

LVMH

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton is represented in Wines and Spirits by a portfolio of brands that includes Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Ruinart, Mercier, Château d’Yquem, Domaine du Clos des Lambrays, Château Cheval Blanc, Colgin Cellars, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Woodinville, Volcán de Mi Tierra, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Cheval des Andes, Newton, Bodega Numanthia, Ao Yun, Château d’Esclans, Château Galoupet and Joseph Phelps. Its Fashion and Leather Goods division includes Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Celine, Loewe, Kenzo, Givenchy, Fendi, Emilio Pucci, Marc Jacobs, Berluti, Loro Piana, RIMOWA, Patou. LVMH is present in the Perfumes and Cosmetics sector with Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Kenzo Parfums, Perfumes Loewe, Benefit Cosmetics, Make Up For Ever, Acqua di Parma, Fresh, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Maison Francis Kurkdjian and Officine Universelle Buly. LVMH's Watches and Jewelry division comprises Bulgari, Tiffany & Co., TAG Heuer, Chaumet, Zenith, Fred and Hublot. LVMH is also active in selective retailing as well as in other activities through DFS, Sephora, Le Bon Marché, La Samaritaine, Groupe Les Echos, Cova, Le Jardin d’Acclimatation, Royal Van Lent, Starboard Cruise Services, Belmond and Cheval Blanc hotels.

 LVMH CONTACTS

Analysts and investors
Chris Hollis / Rodolphe Ozun
LVMH
+ 33 1 44 13 21 22 / + 33 1 44 13 27 21		 Media
Jean-Charles Tre´han
LVMH
+ 33 1 44 13 26 20
 

MEDIA CONTACTS 		 
France
Charlotte Mariné / +33 6 75 30 43 91
Axelle Gadala / +33 6 89 01 07 60
Publicis Consultants
+33 1 44 82 46 05		 France
Michel Calzaroni / + 33 6 07 34 20 14

Olivier Labesse / Hugues Schmitt / Thomas Roborel de Climens /
+ 33 6 79 11 49 71
Italy
Michele Calcaterra / Matteo Steinbach
SEC and Partners
+ 39 02 6249991		UK
Hugh Morrison / Charlotte McMullen
Montfort Communications
+ 44 7921 881 800
US
Nik Deogun / Blake Sonnenshein
Brunswick Group
+ 1 212 333 3810

 		 China
Daniel Jeffreys
Deluxewords
+ 44 772 212 6562
+ 86 21 80 36 04 48

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Analysen zu LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton S.A.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
08.02.23 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Outperform Bernstein Research
06.02.23 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Outperform RBC Capital Markets
03.02.23 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
30.01.23 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Buy UBS AG
30.01.23 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Hold Deutsche Bank AG
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell: Kering, Hermès & ASM International mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

In der aktuellen Folge werden die Aktien der Hermès, Kering & ASM International vorgestellt. Pünktlich zum Börsenstart stellen Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz jede Woche ausgewählte Top-Werte vor und diskutieren über News aus der Finanzwelt.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell: Kering, Hermès & ASM International mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

16:27 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: Swiss Re schafft "Kunstwerk" in Q4 - wie geht es mit der Profitabilität weiter?
13:52 Julius Bär: 9.15% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Shell PLC
09:34 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Richemont, Givaudan, Swatch
09:10 Marktüberblick: BASF gesucht
08:38 SMI tritt auf der Stelle
08:00 Aktien aktuell: Kering, Hermès & ASM International mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
07:25 Börse Aktuell – Ohne Wall Street nichts los
07:09 UBS KeyInvest: S&P 500 – Neue Impulse nach dem Feiertag?
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'703.05 19.95 SSSMVU
Short 11'945.93 13.75 ILSSMU
Short 12'394.01 8.95 SMIUBU
SMI-Kurs: 11'282.16 21.02.2023 17:31:35
Long 10'778.96 18.79 MHSSMU
Long 10'545.86 13.58 A5SSMU
Long 10'112.87 8.95 BASSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse-Aktie markiert neues Rekordtief: CS-Präsident wohl im Visier der Finanzmarktaufsicht
Novartis-Aktie im Minus: Novartis macht Gilbert Ghostine zum Sandoz-Präsidenten - Neue Produktionsstätte
Kritik an Credit Suisse: Darum hat Harris Associates seine Beteiligung an der Grossbank reduziert
Roche-Inhaber-Aktie nach Verkauf von Aktienpaket günstiger zu haben - Lohnt ein Blick für Anleger?
Zinserhöhung auf bis zu sechs Prozent möglich: Citigroup-Experte rechnet dann mit verheerenden Folgen
Das Depot von George Soros im vierten Quartal 2022 aus: Neuzugang wird direkt zu grösster Beteiligung
Finanzplatz Schweiz: Credit Suisse hält mehr als ein Drittel der in der Schweiz gemeldeten russischen Vermögen
Konjunktureinbruch erwartet: Bank of America-Experte warnt vor "aufgeschobener Apokalypse"
Zinssorgen trüben Börsenstimmung: SMI letztlich stabil -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel uneins
Tesla-Aktie tiefer: US-Aufseher prüfen schweren Unfall von Tesla-Auto - Tesla will wohl Sigma Lithium übernehmen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten