21.02.2023 17:47:00
LVMH: Share transactions disclosure
Paris, February 21st, 2023
The disclosure of share transactions carried out from February 13th to February 17th, 2023 was sent to the AMF on February 21st, 2023. As required by current law, this document is publically available and can be consulted on the Company’s website (www.lvmh.com) under the section «regulated information».
LVMH
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton is represented in Wines and Spirits by a portfolio of brands that includes Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Ruinart, Mercier, Château d’Yquem, Domaine du Clos des Lambrays, Château Cheval Blanc, Colgin Cellars, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Woodinville, Volcán de Mi Tierra, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Cheval des Andes, Newton, Bodega Numanthia, Ao Yun, Château d’Esclans, Château Galoupet and Joseph Phelps. Its Fashion and Leather Goods division includes Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Celine, Loewe, Kenzo, Givenchy, Fendi, Emilio Pucci, Marc Jacobs, Berluti, Loro Piana, RIMOWA, Patou. LVMH is present in the Perfumes and Cosmetics sector with Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Kenzo Parfums, Perfumes Loewe, Benefit Cosmetics, Make Up For Ever, Acqua di Parma, Fresh, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Maison Francis Kurkdjian and Officine Universelle Buly. LVMH's Watches and Jewelry division comprises Bulgari, Tiffany & Co., TAG Heuer, Chaumet, Zenith, Fred and Hublot. LVMH is also active in selective retailing as well as in other activities through DFS, Sephora, Le Bon Marché, La Samaritaine, Groupe Les Echos, Cova, Le Jardin d’Acclimatation, Royal Van Lent, Starboard Cruise Services, Belmond and Cheval Blanc hotels.
|08.02.23
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|06.02.23
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|03.02.23
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.01.23
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Buy
|UBS AG
|30.01.23
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
