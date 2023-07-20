Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'202 0.7%  SPI 14'759 0.4%  Dow 35'316 0.7%  DAX 16'204 0.6%  Euro 0.9657 0.4%  EStoxx50 4'374 0.3%  Gold 1'970 -0.4%  Bitcoin 25'810 0.5%  Dollar 0.8673 1.0%  Öl 79.6 0.1% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Tesla11448018DocMorris4261528Swiss Re12688156ABB1222171Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343Partners Group2460882Richemont21048333Cembra Money Bank22517316
Top News
Darum dürfte der Schweizer Franken auch in Zukunft stark bleiben
SAP-Aktie nachbörslich im Sinkflug: SAP senkt Prognose 2023 für Cloudumsatz
Coinbase-Aktie: Cathie Woods ARK Invest realisiert einen Teil der Gewinne - Aktien in Millionenwert verkauft
Ausblick: Schindler vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
"Magnificent Seven": Neugewichtung des NASDAQ 100 wegen Überkonzentration grosser Tech-Unternehmen
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Aktie [Valor: 507170 / ISIN: FR0000121014]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
20.07.2023 19:21:18

LVMH: Share buyback program

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton
826.81 CHF 0.16%
Kaufen Verkaufen


 

Paris, July 20th, 2023

The mandate granted on March 1st, 2023 by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (LVMH) to an investment services provider and announced in a press release of the same date, was completed on July 20th, 2023 in accordance with its terms. This mandate, which was put in place as part of the LVMH share buyback program, covered the acquisition of LVMH shares for a total consideration of €1,500m.

1,791,189 LVMH shares were acquired under this mandate.

As previously announced, these shares will be cancelled.

LVMH

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton is represented in Wines and Spirits by a portfolio of brands that includes Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Ruinart, Mercier, Château d’Yquem, Domaine du Clos des Lambrays, Château Cheval Blanc, Colgin Cellars, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Woodinville, Volcán de Mi Tierra, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Cheval des Andes, Newton, Bodega Numanthia, Ao Yun, Château d’Esclans, Château Galoupet and Joseph Phelps. Its Fashion and Leather Goods division includes Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Celine, Loewe, Kenzo, Givenchy, Fendi, Emilio Pucci, Marc Jacobs, Berluti, Loro Piana, RIMOWA, Patou. LVMH is present in the Perfumes and Cosmetics sector with Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Kenzo Parfums, Perfumes Loewe, Benefit Cosmetics, Make Up For Ever, Acqua di Parma, Fresh, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Maison Francis Kurkdjian and Officine Universelle Buly. LVMH's Watches and Jewelry division comprises Bulgari, Tiffany & Co., TAG Heuer, Chaumet, Zenith, Fred and Hublot. LVMH is also active in selective retailing as well as in other activities through DFS, Sephora, Le Bon Marché, La Samaritaine, Groupe Les Echos, Cova, Le Jardin d’Acclimatation, Royal Van Lent, Starboard Cruise Services, Belmond and Cheval Blanc hotels.

   LVMH CONTACTS

 Analysts and investors
 Chris Hollis / Rodolphe Ozun
 LVMH
 + 33 1 44 13 21 22 / + 33 1 44 13 27 21 		 Media
 Jean-Charles Tre´han
 LVMH
 + 33 1 44 13 26 20
 

MEDIA CONTACTS 		 
 France
 Charlotte Mariné / +33 6 75 30 43 91
Axelle Gadala / +33 6 89 01 07 60
Publicis Consultants
+33 1 44 82 46 05 		 France
 Michel Calzaroni / + 33 6 07 34 20 14
Olivier Labesse / Hugues Schmitt / Thomas Roborel de Climens /
 + 33 6 79 11 49 71
 Italy
 Michele Calcaterra / Matteo Steinbach
 SEC and Partners
 + 39 02 6249991 		UK
 Hugh Morrison / Charlotte McMullen
 Montfort Communications
 + 44 7921 881 800
 US
 Nik Deogun / Blake Sonnenshein
 Brunswick Group
 + 1 212 333 3810

  		 China
 Daniel Jeffreys
 Deluxewords
 + 44 772 212 6562
 + 86 21 80 36 04 48

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton S.A.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
18.07.23 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.07.23 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.07.23 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
04.07.23 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Outperform Bernstein Research
03.07.23 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Buy UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Worauf kommt es bei der Berichtssaison jetzt an? | BX Swiss TV

Neben den Hoffnungen auf ein Ende der restriktiven Zinspolitik wird in den nächsten Wochen vor allem die Berichtssaison im Fokus stehen. Worauf es hier besonders ankommen wird erfahren Sie von Georg Zimmermann im Marktupdate bei BX Swiss TV.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

19.Juli 2023 Marktupdate : Worauf kommt es bei der Berichtssaison jetzt an? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

12:37 Julius Bär: 13.15% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf PolyPeptide Group AG
11:13 Weizenpreis auf Drei-Wochen-Hoch – Versorgungsängste befeuern Kurse
10:56 UBS KeyInvest: Versicherer - Eine Branche auf Wachstumskurs/AMD - Künstliche Intelligenz im Fokus
09:06 SG-Marktüberblick: 20.07.2023
08:00 Treibstoff der Energiewende: Lithium Nachfrage steigt ungebremst
19.07.23 BNP Paribas - Ausblick auf das zweite Halbjahr
19.07.23 19.Juli 2023 Marktupdate : Worauf kommt es bei der Berichtssaison jetzt an? | BX Swiss TV
18.07.23 Alternative Anlagen: Passionsinvestitionen (Uhren, Kunst, Seltener Whisky, Wein usw.) steigen im Juni auf 6,7%
18.07.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 10.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Novartis, Roche, UBS
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'667.60 18.97 DRSSMU
Short 11'875.35 13.99 6SSMPU
Short 12'351.81 8.75 HSSM9U
SMI-Kurs: 11'201.55 20.07.2023 17:31:16
Long 10'731.54 19.30 XDSSMU
Long 10'467.00 13.33 VYSSMU
Long 10'053.84 8.96 VSSM5U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS-Aktie: UBS bittet inaktive wohlbetuchte Kunden zur Kasse
ABB-Aktie dreht ins Plus: ABB macht im zweiten Quartal mehr Umsatz und Gewinn
Spekulationen um baldiges Ende des chinesischen Krypto-Verbots - Nächster Bullrun für Bitcoin & Co.?
Tesla-Aktie dennoch in Rot: Tesla mit Gewinn- und Umsatzplus
Givaudan-Aktie in Rot: Givaudan im ersten Halbjahr 2023 mit Umsatzrückgang
Idorsia-Aktie rutscht ab: Idorsia trennt sich von Asien-Geschäft
SPI-Papier Meyer Burger-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein frühes Investment in Meyer Burger bedeutet
Cembra Money Bank-Aktie fällt: Cembra Money Bank erleidet im Halbjahr Gewinnrückgang
Santhera Pharmaceuticals-Aktie springt an: Lizenzabkommen für Vamorolone mit Catalyst Pharmaceuticals abgeschlossen
Netflix enttäuscht mit Zahlenwerk: Netflix-Aktie tiefrot

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit