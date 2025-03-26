Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
26.03.2025 16:42:46

LVMH: Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of Thursday, April 17, 2025 - Procedures for making available and consulting preparatory documents

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton
European Company with share capital of 150 042 510 euros
Registered office: 22 avenue Montaigne – 75008 Paris – France
775 670 417 RCS Paris

The Shareholders’ Meeting will be held on Thursday, April 17, 2025 at 10.30 a.m. at Carrousel du Louvre, 99 rue de Rivoli, 75001 Paris (France).

The Shareholders who wish to attend the Shareholders’ Meeting must hold an admission card and an identity document, it being recalled that all proxies, including spouses, must provide proof of their power of attorney and present their identity document as well as a copy of that of the principal.

The means of taking part in the Shareholders’ Meeting and the draft proposed resolutions were published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on Monday, March 10, 2025, in Issue No. 30 (notice of meeting).

The convening notice was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, in Issue No. 37 (convening notice).

In accordance with Article R.22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code, shareholders will be able to consult on the LVMH website www.lvmh.com.lvmh.com under 2025 Annual general meeting the informational documents in preparation for this Meeting.

The documents and information concerning the Shareholders’ Meeting will be made available to shareholders as provided by applicable regulations.

Attachment


