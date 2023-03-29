|
29.03.2023 14:57:17
LVMH: AVAILABILITY OF THE 2022 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT
Paris, March 29th, 2023
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton announces the availability of its 2022 Universal Registration Document (URD), in accordance with applicable regulations.
The French version of this document was filed with the "Autorité des marchés financiers” (AMF) on March 28th, 2023 in ESEF format (European Single Electronic Format) under the reference D.23-0174. The English translation of this document may be consulted on the Company’s website www.lvmh.com (under Investors / Investors and Analysts / Publications). It is equally available on the AMF website: www.amf-france.org.
This document includes in particular:
- the 2022 annual financial report;
- the report of the Board of Directors on corporate governance;
- the statutory auditors’ reports;
- the statement of auditors’ fees
- the description of the stock repurchase program;
- the statement of non-financial performance.
Attachment
