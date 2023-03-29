SMI 10'944 1.0%  SPI 14'306 0.9%  Dow 32'394 -0.1%  DAX 15'273 0.9%  Euro 0.9976 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'215 1.1%  Gold 1'965 -0.5%  Bitcoin 26'091 4.0%  Dollar 0.9191 -0.1%  Öl 79.4 0.6% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
UBS-Aktien und Swiss Re-Aktien legen zu: Swiss-Re-VRP Ermotti tritt zurück - Ernennung zum UBS-CEO
Tracker-Zertifikate - so können Sie gestreut und transparent in Basiswerte investieren
Warum die Bankenkrise einige unschöne Wahrheiten über die Schweiz offenbart
Kein "Müll" mehr: Moody's stuft Rating für Anleihen von Tesla hoch
Lufthansa-Aktie im Plus: 2022 rund halbe Milliarde Verlust für Ita - Lufhansa-Deal wohl vor Abschluss
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Aktie [Valor: 507170 / ISIN: FR0000121014]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
29.03.2023 14:57:17

LVMH: AVAILABILITY OF THE 2022 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton
801.30 CHF 0.25%
Kaufen Verkaufen


Paris, March 29th, 2023

 

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton announces the availability of its 2022 Universal Registration Document (URD), in accordance with applicable regulations. 

The French version of this document was filed with the "Autorité des marchés financiers” (AMF) on March 28th, 2023 in ESEF format (European Single Electronic Format) under the reference D.23-0174. The English translation of this document may be consulted on the Company’s website www.lvmh.com (under Investors / Investors and Analysts / Publications). It is equally available on the AMF website: www.amf-france.org.


This document includes in particular:

- the 2022 annual financial report;

- the report of the Board of Directors on corporate governance;

- the statutory auditors’ reports;

- the statement of auditors’ fees

- the description of the stock repurchase program;

- the statement of non-financial performance.

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten