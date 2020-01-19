LV Auto Services Offers Free Multi-Point Car Inspection in Las Vegas, Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LV Auto Services, a leading car care shop in Las Vegas, provides quality auto repair services at competitive prices. Currently, the company is offering free multi-point inspections to help keep Las Vegas-area cars running smoothly.

A company spokesperson said:

"LV Auto Services has always believed in providing affordable and top notch auto repairs to customers. Our free multipoint inspection services reflect our shop's policy and allow vehicle owners to benefit from a service that can keep their cars in good shape all year long. We offer multipoint inspections for different makes and models, including BMW, Audi, Lexus, Ferrari, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, and Volvo among others."

During their multi-point inspection appointment, customers can expect to receive a comprehensive vehicle diagnosis, performed by experienced and certified technicians. The shop's service team maintains a checklist for the inspections, which covers key areas like fluids, battery, tires, steering, shocks, hoses, belts and more. All appointments are scheduled online or on phone.

The spokesperson continued:

"We've tried to make sure that we cover all the checks in the inspection essential to keep your car performing at optimal levels. Of course, there is room for improvement and further additions, which we'll keep working on in the future."

The LV Auto Services car repair shop is open 9.00 am – 6.00 pm Monday through Friday, and 9.00 am – 3.00 pm on Saturday. The company, however, maintains a 24/7 service operation for emergency and post shop hour repairs. Customers can request for this service by calling at a special helpline number.

All repairs performed by LV Auto Services come with a 100% workmanship warranty. The company uses OEM parts for the repairs when possible.

About LV Auto Services

LV Auto Services is a car repair shop in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company provides repairs for all foreign and domestic car makes and models. The company also provides 24/7 roadside assistance services to customers.

Contact Details

Service Location: 5701 W. Spring Mountain Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89146

Telephone Number: (720) 886-8646

Email Address: lvautoservice1@gmail.com

Website: https://lvautoservices.com/

