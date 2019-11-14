+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
14.11.2019 02:00:00

Luxury Watch Manufactory Moritz Grossmann Auctions Twelve Special Models With Christie's

Dresden artists combine made in Germany with the ancient culture of Chinese astrology

GLASHÜTTE, Germany, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by the ancient Chinese art of reading the stars, Moritz Grossmann will auction twelve one-off pieces this year, each of which artistically showcases one of the Chinese zodiac signs. The independent luxury watch manufactory, which is located near Dresden in Germany, thus creates the perfect link between Schönstes deutsches Handwerk – made in Germany – and traditional Chinese culture.

As a homage to the Saxon watchmaking tradition in Glashütte and to celebrate free art, the fine timepieces will be auctioned together with the paintings by Dresden artists. The artists put their own personal interpretations of Chinese zodiac signs onto canvas. Their works of art were then painted onto the fine dials of the Moritz Grossmann timepieces by a miniaturist with the finest attention to detail.

- Cross reference: Picture is available at epa (http://www.epa.eu) -

A selected unique piece – RAT One - in a fine case made from 750/000 rose gold was manufactured as the highlight piece of the collection.  All other models are presented in fine stainless steel cases. The whole collection was manufactured in High Artistic Finish with the calibre 100.1.

Information on the whole collection: https://my.hidrive.com/share/ydmam2tkju

The handmade unique models will be auctioned together with Christie's in an online auction from 18 November-2 December 2019.

Christie's Watches Online: Frozen Time – Sale No. 17482
https://www.christies.com/calendar?mode=1&sc_lang=en&startdate=2019-11-18

Video on micro painting
The video captures the fine work by hand, the mixing of colours and the special atmosphere of miniature painting in detail.
https://my.hidrive.com/share/arxgbym.ha

Public Preview event from 22-27 November 2019
Hong Kong Exhibition and Convention Center, Hong Kong1 Expo Dr., Wanchai https://www.christies.com/auctions/hong-kong

Further material for download:
https://my.hidrive.com/share/ydmam2tkju

Grossmann Uhren GmbH for download:
https://my.hidrive.com/share/griputry38

Grossmann Uhren GmbH:
www.grossmann-uhren.com

PRESS CONTACT:
Sandra Behrens
sandra.behrens@grossmann-uhren.com
+49 35053 32 00 20

 

 

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13.11.19
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
13.11.19
Lonza ohne CEO – Sunrise ohne UPC | BX Swiss TV
13.11.19
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
13.11.19
Gold profitiert von neu aufgekommener Unsicherheit
13.11.19
SMI - leichter Nebel zieht auf
11.11.19
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, Swatch Group AG, Dufry AG
11.11.19
Raiffeisen: Newsletter Strukturierte Anlageprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.11.19
Schroders Institutional Investor Study 2019
08.11.19
Schroders: Lässt sich eine Energieklemme vermeiden?
31.10.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im Oktober 2019
mehr
Lonza ohne CEO – Sunrise ohne UPC | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Lonza-Aktie verliert deutlich: CEO Marc Funk geht im Januar - VRP Baehny übernimmt interimistisch
Sunrise-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Umsatz und Gewinn gesteigert - begräbt UPC-Deal gegen Strafzahlung
Dow schliesst freundlich -- SMI beendet Handel etwas tiefer -- DAX letztlich mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Rot
Dow schliesst unverändert: US-Handel von Vorsicht geprägt -- SMI beendet Handel wenig verändert -- DAX schliesst freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Twitter-Krieg zwischen Elon Musk und David Einhorn: Folgt ein persönliches Treffen?
Bâloise-Aktie verliert deutlich: Kräftiges Wachstum im Lebengeschäft - Prämieneinnahmen gestiegen
Apple gibt sich beim Datenschutz transparenter als gewohnt
Deshalb ist der Franken stärker gefragt
Novartis-Aktie legt zu: Novartis-Tochter Sandoz kauft japanische Aktivitäten von Aspen
Craft Brew Alliance-Aktie verdoppelt Wert: AB InBev übernimmt Craft Brew Alliance komplett - AB Inbev-Aktie gefragt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow schliesst freundlich -- SMI beendet Handel etwas tiefer -- DAX letztlich mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Rot
Der US-Leitindex Dow zog am Mittwoch an und erreichte zeitweise ein Rekordhoch. Der heimische Markt präsentierte sich mit leichten Abschlägen. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich leichter. Für die Börsen in Fernost ging es nach unten.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB