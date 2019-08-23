23.08.2019 04:00:00

Luxury Car Rentals May Be the Best Way to Complete a High-End LA Visit, says Luxury Line Auto Rental

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An August 6article on The Telegraph lists many of Los Angeles' best luxury spa hotels with A-list celebrity endorsements and ultra-modern designs. According to the article, many of these hotels are among the most swanky and luxurious in the world, making them ideal for a top-of-the-line luxury vacation. Luxury Line Auto Rental says that the pampering does not need to stop at the hotel lobby though, as a wide range of high-end vehicles can complete any indulgent experience, allowing travelers to continue the relaxation as they drive from topflight destination to topflight destination.

The exotic car rental company says that enjoying the comfort and class of a 2019 Rolls Royce can elevate any luxury vacation. Luxury Line Auto Rental notes that the current trend in vacationing is experiencing high-end privileges, and tooling around Southern California in a vehicle of such elegance is definitely one. The company adds that as with any luxury service, there are many options to choose from when it comes to picking luxury vehicles to rent. Some may prefer the speed and agility of the Porsche 911 Carrera CNV while others may desire the power and capability of the Range Rover HSE Supercharge. Luxury Line Auto Rental notes that it boasts a wide selection of vehicles—including brands like Maserati, Mercedes Benz, Lexus, BMW, and more—and that no luxury travelers' preferences will be unmet.

The rental company adds that it does not compromise on its vehicle stock, with an inventory mostly comprised of 2018 and 2019 models of the world's finest autos. The renter says that all of its options are exceedingly comfortable, with many of the amenities one expects from such premier vehicles. The company also notes that it does carry standard options as well for those who may only want a small taste of what the indulgent luxury lifestyle has to offer.

Luxury Line Auto Rental notes that luxury travelers visiting Los Angeles can also make use of the company's free pick up and drop off service as well as complimentary travel from LAX to the agency's office. The agency adds that it does everything possible to ensure that its valued customers can immediately begin exploring all that Los Angeles has to offer, including beautiful and varied scenery ranging from the coast to the mountains, exciting nightlife, and more.

Readers can learn more about how to start their luxurious vacation with exotic car rentals by visiting Luxury line Auto Rental's website at https://www.luxurylineautorental.com/ or by calling (310) 229-0001.

 

SOURCE Luxury Line Auto Rental

