Luxury Car Rentals Can Give Deluxe Sabbaticals an Additional Touch of Class, says Luxury Line Auto Rental

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A December 10article on Skift reports on the growing trend of well-heeled individuals -- including many tech employees with deluxe benefits packages – taking-advantage of long, and occasionally extravagant, sabbaticals. These sometimes-employer-sponsored luxury vacations tend to last anywhere from three to 12 months and feature new experiences which are often high-ticket items, a phenomenon that more and more luxury travel businesses are trying to partake of. Beverly Hills-based firm Luxury Line Auto Rental says that, along with all of the other amenities out there, there is simply no better way to get a taste of the luxury lifestyle than to sit behind the wheel of one of the world's most acclaimed vehicles—even if only for a few days or a few weeks.

The luxury car rental firm says that those that visitors to Southern California can explore everything from the beautiful Pacific coast to the Santa Barbara wine country north of Los Angeles and doing so in style is that much better. The company adds that it carries luxury vehicles of all classes and only from the most well-respected names in the industry, including BMW, Mercedes Benz, Range Rover, Rolls Royce, and Lamborghini. Luxury line Auto Rental notes that whether its clients prefer a high-end convertible like the Porsche 911 Carrera, an off-road capable SUV like the Mercedes Benz G550, or an ultra-powerful supercar like the Lamborghini Huracan Spyder, the rental agency can put luxury travelers behind the wheel of a truly world-class vehicle. The rental company notes that its services are not reserved only for elite travelers though, as practically anyone who wishes to drive one of these top drawer vehicles for a day or two can afford the expense – even if they couldn't own the car without going bankrupt.

Luxury Line Auto Rental adds that it offers free pick up and drop off services for travelers to LAX, meaning clients can skip the hassle of trying to find a ride to its office and instead focus on all of the regions' fun and opulent destinations. The car rental service says that while traffic is a near-constant in the Greater Los Angeles Area, the frustrations of a car jam almost always seem to disappear when driving or riding in a luxury vehicle like a brand new Bentley Bentayga or Maserati Ghibli. The rental firm adds that it offers additional pick up and drop off services at other prime locations throughout Central and Southern California, as well as locations in Arizona and Nevada.

For more information on all of the offerings of Luxury Line Auto Rental, including their ever-evolving vehicle lineup, interested readers can their website at [https://www.luxurylineautorental.com/. The rental agency can be reached at 310-229-0001.

SOURCE Luxury Line Auto Rental