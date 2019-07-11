Luxury Car Rentals are the Best Way to Experience Los Angeles' Many Offerings, Says Luxury Line Auto Rental

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A June 29article on Express speaks to all of the attractions that Los Angeles offers, including destinations beyond the typical tourist spots. The article explains that Los Angeles is more than the entertainment capital of the world, attracting artists from all over and filled with trendy shops, stops, and restaurants. Beverly Hills-based Luxury Line Auto Rental says the best way to experience Los Angeles and the surrounding area is to do so in the front seat of a top-of-the-line luxury vehicle. The company adds that there's nothing quite like traveling down the Pacific Coast Highway with the top down in a Porsche 911 Carrera or Mercedes Benz C300.

The rental agency adds that there are few places in the United States that one can visit beautiful beaches and scenic mountains in the stretch of a couple of hours—and doing so in an exotic car makes it that much better. The greater Los Angeles area has a lot to experience and there is no better way to indulge in the glamour than driving like a celebrity down Hollywood Boulevard.

Luxury Line Auto Rental adds that its selection of luxury vehicles also includes distinguished additions from Rolls Royce, Range Rover, Maserati, and more. The rental company notes that it does not stint when it comes to providing its patrons with the best and newest vehicles, with a significant part of its fleet comprised of 2018 and 2019 models. The rental firm says that its customers can also pick from a wide variety of vehicle classes, ranging from luxury SUVs to sports convertibles and even standard options for the more budget conscious—who only want to indulge in but a taste of the luxury lifestyle. Luxury Line Auto Rental notes that it has options for everyone, whether they want the smoothest ride available or power incarnate in a high-end sports car.

The luxury car renter adds that it does not sacrifice on convenience for its customers either. Visitors to Los Angeles—along with visitors to Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, Las Vegas, and Phoenix for that matter—can take advantage of the firm's pick up and drop off services. The company notes that patrons can skip the extra hassle of visiting the rental agency's office and get straight to exploring Southern California.

Readers can begin the exotic journey by visiting https://www.luxurylineautorental.com/. Luxury Line Auto Rental offers the best vehicles for rent, with pick up and drop off services for customers' ultimate convenience. The luxury experience begins with a call to (310) 229-0001.

SOURCE Luxury Line Auto Rental