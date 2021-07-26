Luxury beauty skincare, La Mer is the latest addition on Lazada’s LazMall Prestige

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazada, Southeast Asia's leading eCommerce platform, and La Mer, the "No.1 Premium Skincare Brand" in Southeast Asia[1], today announced their partnership and launch of La Mer's official LazMall flagship store across the region[2] – Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand. The Malaysia Super Brand Opening, happening on 11 August 2021 will provide consumers exclusive access to La Mer's exquisite offline experience via the platform.

This partnership significantly expands La Mer's strategic eCommerce visibility with consumers across Southeast Asia, as shoppers increasingly turn to trusted eCommerce platforms to conveniently and safely purchase from luxury brands. As one of the most anticipated luxury beauty brands to launch region-wide on Lazada, La Mer integrates best-in-class e-store design with compelling contents and elevated virtual shopping experiences to consumers. The partnership will bring opportunities to serve consumer segments with high expectations, discerning skin needs as well as gifting aspirations. The overall brand and platform experience will be elevated via dynamic consumer engagement activations. This strategic partnership will reinforce the leading position of Lazada and La Mer in eCommerce platforms and premium skincare markets respectively.

Emmanuelle Vernet, Vice President and General Manager of La Mer, Asia Pacific said: "As the number one premium skincare brand in Southeast Asia, we believe that Lazada is an excellent partner to extend our experience to both new and existing consumers. By partnering with the number one beauty platform destination, we will be able to offer product experience and exquisite high-touch personal services, including 1-1 virtual skin consultation[3] and virtual Masterclasses[3]. Consumers will also be the first to have access to our Lazada exclusive treats and luxurious La Mer gift wrapping with every purchase. To engage and interact with consumers in real-time, La Mer will curate virtual events through LazLive livestreaming programs, bringing brand story, product heritage, miracle insider tips to Southeast Asian consumers."

Amongst a selected assortment of high-performing products, Crème de la Mer is the most-loved hero product with a long heritage and is already well-recognised as "No.1 Luxury Cream[1]" across Southeast Asian markets. Infused with the La Mer's legendary elixir - Miracle Broth™, La Mer's cell-renewing elixir and potent anti-irritant, demonstrate our commitment to precision, innovation and craftsmanship.

In addition to housing La Mer's key hero products, including Crème de la Mer, The Treatment Lotion, The Concentrate and The Eye Concentrate, the flagship store will also include the Skincolor range, Cleansers, Tonics, and Little Luxuries (La Mer's deluxe trial-sized products).

Commenting on the Super Brand Opening, James Chang, Head of Strategic Accounts and Retail, Lazada Group said: "We're delighted to welcome luxury beauty brand La Mer to the LazMall family via our platform's premium offering - LazMall Prestige. Through this highly personalised in-app portal, brands can curate and bring intimate brand experiences to shoppers with the comfort from a few taps on the app. Lazada is constantly attuned to what our customers are looking for - and that includes expanding our extensive premium beauty portfolio to bring 100% authentic and quality products as well as curated brand stories direct to consumers. We look forward to scaling our collaborations with La Mer, and bringing more exciting initiatives to Southeast Asia through LazMall Prestige."

[1] Based on sales performance in CY2020 in Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia | Beaute Research Dept. stores & boutiques. [2] La Mer Lazada Super Brand Opening date: Aug11 2021- Thailand, the Philippines, Malaysia; Aug12 2021- Singapore, Indonesia. [3] Available by appointment only.

About Lazada Group

Founded in 2012, Lazada Group is the leading eCommerce platform in Southeast Asia. We are accelerating progress in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam through commerce and technology. With the largest logistics and payments networks in the region, Lazada is a part of our consumers' daily lives in the region and we aim to serve 300 million shoppers by 2030. Since 2016, Lazada has been the Southeast Asia flagship platform of Alibaba Group powered by its world-class technology infrastructure.

About LA MER

La Mer is a brand that represents hope, healing and one man's deep respect for the power of the living sea. It all began over fifty years ago when Dr. Max Huber, a physicist, embarked on a healing quest after a lab accident. Twelve years and 6,000 experiments later, Miracle Broth — the legendary elixir — was born. Since joining The Estée Lauder Companies in 1995, La Mer has become the most coveted skin care brand in the world.

SOURCE Lazada Group