Luxury Aircraft Solutions and JetMembership.com Launches New Jet Card Program

NEW YORK, April 18, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Luxury Aircraft Solutions, Inc. recently announced the launch of a new jet card program amid the COVID-19 outbreak in order to make charter flights more accessible.

The short-term program, known as the 2020 Aviate Jet Card Program, is a limited-time offer that will only be available through the end of the year.

"We look at the Aviate Jet Card Program as an insurance policy for those who may not have previously considered flying private before, but now find it to be a safer alternative for their families instead of using commercial airlines," said Daniel Hirschhorn, CEO of Luxury Aircraft Solutions. "Changes are happening every day, and although progress is being made, it may be a while before people can safely and confidently fly on commercial airplanes."

The charter flight broker also operates JetMembership.com, an exclusive program that gives members the opportunity to charter private flights at wholesale prices and without broker commission. JetMembership.com will also be offering the new 2020 Aviate Jet Card Program.

The membership fee for the 2020 Aviate Jet Card Program is $299/month, and will run through December 31st, 2020. Although upfront deposits are normally required when initially signing up for jet card programs, deposits for this exclusive program are currently being waived through 2020.

"Our product locks in low rates for the rest of the year during this uncertain time, without any significant financial commitment," Hirschhorn added. "We have realized that for many people, delaying certain trips and essential travel is just not a practical solution. We are offering this program to make it feasible for those who need to travel, for whatever reason, but without compromising their safety or risking their family's health."

Flying private has already offered tremendous benefits, but amid the COVID-19 pandemic, there are other important factors to consider. Travelers are in control of who they fly with, so aside from a small flight crew, flying private gives people their best chance to adhere to recommended social distancing guidelines. Private airplanes offered in the program are also fully sanitized between flights, adding extra protection.

With their monthly membership dues, cardholders will have exclusive access to special hourly rates that are only available to members. These rates will vary based on the size and type of aircraft they would like to charter, and there is no limit to the number of flights that members can charter. These transparent and fixed prices take the guesswork out of chartering a private flight when it comes to cost, which can easily meet the needs of various travel needs and budgets.

The fully inclusive pricing is $8,899 for a heavy jet, $6,899 a super-midsize jet, $4,999 for a midsize jet, $4,299 for a light jet, and $3,899 for a turboprop. Because these hourly rates are completely inclusive, clients do not have to worry about fuel surcharges or federal excise taxes. There is also no interchange fee to switch between aircraft categories, giving cardholders the option to choose different types of aircraft for different trips.

In addition to straight-forward pricing, the 2020 Aviate Jet Card Program also offers ultimate flexibility. The offer applies to the 48 contiguous states, and because there aren't any peak days or blackout dates, members can travel whenever needed. Additionally, all available aircraft within the fleet are Wyvern registered or Wingman and/or ARGUS Gold/Platinum, putting them at the highest of standards when it comes to reliable safety intelligence.

Based in Long Island, New York, Luxury Aircraft Solutions is a private aircraft broker that has provided a wide range of aircraft options for travel around the world since 2011. The aircraft broker caters to a wide range of clientele and offers an extensive fleet, which includes everything from turboprop planes and helicopters, all the way to jumbo jets.

To learn more about Luxury Aircraft Solutions, please contact Daniel Hirschhorn at 1(631) 676-7488 or send an email to charter@LuxuryAircraftSolutions.com. Visit Luxury Aircraft Solutions on the web at http://www.luxuryaircraftsolutions.com.

SOURCE Luxury Aircraft Solutions