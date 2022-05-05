Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
Luxe Colorado Ranch Readies for Luxury Auction® this Friday, May 6

DURANGO, Colo., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As recently reported by the Wall Street Journal, a luxurious ranch on 200 gently rolling acres in Durango, CO will be sold at a luxury auction without reserve this Friday, May 6, 2022. Known as the Ute Junction Ranch, the property hit the market in early 2021 asking $19.995 million, where the price has remained in advance of the luxury auction sale.

The property owners hired Platinum Luxury Auctions to conduct the sale, which will be held on the property site at 2 pm MT tomorrow. The Miami-based auction house owns the trademark to the term(s) "luxury auction(s)," and specializes in non-distressed auctions for owners of multimillion-dollar homes. Platinum is offering the ranch in partnership with its listing brokerage of record, The Wells Group, represented by listing agents Abbi Munn and Joe Bob McGuire. The top-producing agent duo previously worked with Platinum for the successful auction of Durango'sBeaumont Ranch in 2019.

Prospective bidders must register with Platinum by the deadline of 5pm MT this Thursday, May 5, to participate in the sale. Late registrations may be considered on a case-by-case basis, according to Platinum. Attending the auction in person is recommended, although bidders who cannot be physically present are able to bid remotely and in real-time via an audio/video feed into the live bidding venue.

When creating the ranch's main residence, the owners retained the acclaimed firm Liederbach & Graham Architects from their hometown of Chicago, and went about construction with a no-expense-spared attitude. The custom-built home was completed in 2012. "The owners' vision during construction was one of, 'Let's do all the things we've ever wanted to do in a home,'" said Trayor Lesnock, founder and president of Platinum Luxury Auctions. "Their level of investment in the property is readily visible upon touring the home."

For example, main residence exteriors boast "commercial-grade" construction, with Minnesota limestone applied over layers of poured and reinforced concrete. Interior finishes include exposed wood beams, Venetian plaster walls, fine tile and marble flooring, and custom-milled baseboards and molding. There are three living levels offering nearly 16,000 square feet of interior space, with 7 bedrooms, 7 full and 3 half baths.

Other features of the estate include a gourmet kitchen, private elevator, 3,000-bottle wine room, solarium/conservatory, fitness center, and a posh master suite. An executive office suite for two offers a kitchenette, half-bath and artist's room.

Ute Junction Ranch's grounds also include two guesthouses (each a 3-bed/2-bath), 3 barns and a private pond. The approximately 197.13-acre assemblage is comprised of 8 contiguous parcels, which are subdividable. Existing water rights will convey with the property.

Final previews of the ranch are available by appointment through 5 pm MT today. Interested parties should contact Platinum's project manager, Walter Cerini, at 800-997-4235 for appointment scheduling or general questions. Additional information is also available online, at DurangoLuxuryAuction.com.

About Platinum Luxury Auctions: Platinum Luxury Auctions developed the luxury auction® concept for multimillion-dollar real estate auctions and owns the federal trademark rights to the term(s) "luxury auction(s)." The firm specializes in the non-distressed sale of luxury properties within and beyond the United States. Platinum's team has closed more than $1.075 billion in luxury real estate auction sales to date, while consulting on more than $2.9 billion in additional luxury property assets.

Fine finishes meet functionality in the kitchen, where beautifully exposed beams arch above top-of-the-line appliances. A large prep/catering area (not pictured) sits adjacent to the kitchen. Additional imagery at DurangoLuxuryAuction.com.

The back of the main estate features a large patio and outdoor dining area. Exteriors are built for the ages, with Minnesota limestone applied over layers of poured and reinforced concrete. Imported French tiles with copper seams accentuate the limestone, while hand-laid fieldstone walls and walkways provide a path to the private pond. Learn more at DurangoLuxuryAuction.com.

A large courtyard – comprised of cobbled stone reclaimed from Chicago’s State and McKinzie Streets – creates a grand entry to the main residence, while the footbridge lends a touch of country home charm. The residence was custom built by the current owners, who retained acclaimed firm Liederbach & Graham Architects out of Chicago for the design. DurangoLuxuryAuction.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/luxe-colorado-ranch-readies-for-luxury-auction-this-friday-may-6-301541370.html

SOURCE Platinum Luxury Auctions LLC

