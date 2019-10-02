Lurn, Inc. Honored as Silver Winner in the 11th Annual 2019 Golden Bridge Awards® for Customer Service

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lurn, Inc. has earned the prestigious Silver status in the Golden Bridge Awards® for their esteemed customer service department.

The coveted annual Golden Bridge Awards program encompasses the world's best in organizational performance, innovations, products and services, executives and management teams, women in business and the professions, innovations, best deployments, product management, public relations, marketing, corporate communications, international business, and customer satisfaction programs from every major industry in the world.

Organizations from all over the world are eligible to submit nominations including public and private, for-profit and non-profit, largest to smallest and new start-ups. Winners will be honored in San Francisco on Monday, October 28, 2019 during the annual Red Carpet SVUS Awards Ceremony.

With over 125 courses, several workshops, and 300,000+ members from all over the world, Lurn serves as both the digital and in-person transformational home for entrepreneurs.

"It's an honor to be named a winner by Golden Bridge Awards for this esteemed industry and peer recognition," said Anik Singal. "These awards are a testament to Lurn's commitment to a serving-over-selling mentality."

More than 160 judges from a broad spectrum of industry voices from around the world participated and their average scores determined the 2019 Golden Bridge Awards Finalists and Winners.

About the Golden Bridge Awards

Golden Bridge Awards are an annual industry and peers recognition program honoring best companies in every major industry from large to small and new start-ups in North America, Europe, Middle-East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Latin-America, Best New Products and Services, Best Innovations, Management and Teams, Women in Business and the Professions, Case Studies, Customer Satisfaction, and PR and Marketing Campaigns from all over the world. Learn more about Golden Bridge Awards at https://goldenbridgeawards.com/

About Your Company

Lurn is the transformational home for entrepreneurs. We provide a virtual and in-person training center to teach, coach and guide entrepreneurs all over the world.

Founded by Anik Singal in 2004, Lurn's approach has always been a straightforward one:

1. To empower others to create & grow passion-based businesses

2. To encourage big ideas that will change the world

3. To educate people about how to be the best entrepreneur they can be - no matter where they are on their journey

For more about Lurn, please visit http://www.lurn.com.

SOURCE Lurn, Inc.