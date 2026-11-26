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26.11.2026 07:51:13
Lupin Receives FDA Approval For Generic Version Of Janumet Diabetes Treatment
(RTTNews) - Lupin (LUPIN) announced that it has received U.S. FDA approval for its generic Sitagliptin and Metformin Hydrochloride Tablets in strengths of 50 mg/500 mg and 50 mg/1,000 mg.
Type 2 diabetes is a chronic condition that affects how the body processes blood sugar. Sitagliptin and metformin are commonly used together to help improve blood sugar control when combined with diet and exercise.
Generic Version of Janumet Approved The approved tablets are bioequivalent to Janumet, a diabetes medicine marketed by Merck. Bioequivalence means the generic product is expected to provide the same therapeutic effect as the reference medicine.
According to Lupin, the product is indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus.
Market Opportunity
Lupin noted that Janumet recorded estimated annual U.S. sales of approximately $439.2 million for the 12 months ended September 2026, based on IQVIA data.
The approval expands Lupin's U.S. diabetes portfolio and adds another generic product to its growing lineup in the world's largest pharmaceutical market.
LUPIN has traded between INR 1,892.90 and INR 2,529.50 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at INR 2,005, up 0.09%.
Trading Signals: Dormakaba - Sicherheit mal anders
An der Börse dreht sich derzeit vieles um Cybersecurity. Doch auch der Schutz von Gebäuden und der kontrollierte Zugang zur realen Welt gewinnen an Bedeutung. Dormakaba profitiert von diesem Trend und möchte nach Jahren des Umbaus nun stärker wachsen.Weiterlesen!
US-Aktien im Gespräch: SEI Investments, Wabtec und BNY Mellon – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch
Drei US-Unternehmen aus unterschiedlichen Branchen stehen im Fokus dieser Ausgabe des BX Morning Call:
✅ SEI Investments
✅ Wabtec
✅ Bank of New York Mellon
https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
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