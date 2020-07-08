08.07.2020 06:23:00

Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issues Voluntarily Nationwide Recall of Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets, 500mg and 1000mg Due to the Detection of N-Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) Impurity

BALTIMORE, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --  Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. is voluntarily recalling all batches of Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets USP, 500mg and 1000mg to the consumer level. As part of the ongoing assessment and continuation of the dialog with the FDA, additional analysis revealed that certain tested batches were above the Acceptable Daily Intake Limit for the impurity N-Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA). Out of an abundance of caution, the company is recalling all batches of Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets USP, 500mg and 1000mg in the US. To date, Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.

Risk Statement: NDMA is classified as a probable human carcinogen (a substance that could cause cancer) based on results from laboratory tests. NDMA is a known environmental contaminant and found in water and foods, including meats, dairy products and vegetables.

Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets USP is a prescription oral medication indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve blood glucose control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus. Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets USP, 500mg and 1000mg is packaged in 60, 90 and 100 count bottles and was distributed nationwide in the US to wholesalers, distributors, drug chain, mail order pharmacies and supermarkets. The recalled NDC's are included in the table below:

Product

Strengths

 NDC

Distribution Dates

Metformin
Hydrochloride
Extended-Release
Tablets
USP

500mg

68180-338-01

11/21/2018 - 05/27/2020

1000mg

68180-339-09

500mg

68180-336-07

11/05/2018 - 05/22/2020

1000mg

68180-337-07

Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. is notifying its wholesalers, distributors, drug chain, mail order pharmacies and supermarkets by phone and through recall notification and is arranging for the return of all the recalled product NDC's. 

Patients taking Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets, USP 500 mg and 1000mg, are advised to continue taking their medication and contact their pharmacist, physician, or medical provider for advice regarding an alternative treatment. According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, it could be dangerous for patients with this serious condition to stop taking their metformin without first talking to their health care professionals. Please visit the agency's website for more information at https://www.fda.gov/drugs/drug-safety-and-availability/fda-updates-and-press-announcements-ndma-metformin.

Wholesalers, distributors, and retailers that have Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets USP, 500mg and 1000mg that are being recalled should discontinue distribution of the recalled product NDC's immediately and return it to Inmar Rx Solutions, Inc., 635 Vine St, Winston Salem, NC 27101. Tel: (855) 532-1856.

Consumers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers with questions regarding this recall should contact Inmar Rx Solutions, Inc. at (855) 532-1856 Monday – Friday 09:00 am to 05:00 pm EST. For reimbursement, please have the recalled NDC's returned to Inmar Rx Solutions, Inc.; the NDC number can be found on the top of the bottle label.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

  • Complete and submit the report Online: www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm
  • Regular Mail or Fax: Download form www.fda.gov/MedWatch/getforms.htm or call 1-800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

About Lupin Pharmaceuticals

Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is the U.S. based wholly owned subsidiary of Lupin Limited and is the 3rd largest pharmaceutical company in the U.S. based on total prescriptions. Together, all Lupin-owned entities combine to make up the 8th largest generic pharmaceutical company in the world by revenue size. Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is dedicated to delivering high-quality medications across many treatment areas. Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s branded pharmaceuticals division, is the provider of products designed to help prevent and manage women's health conditions with serious health consequences.

© 2020 Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All rights reserved.

Company Contact:
Arvind Bothra
Email: arvindbothra@lupin.com 

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1158525/lupin_pharmaceuticals_Logo.jpg  

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1201825/Lupin_Recalls_Metformin.jpg

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CieFinRichemont 63.26
1.35 %
Lonza Grp 525.00
1.04 %
Adecco Group 45.98
0.52 %
Geberit 485.50
0.43 %
ABB 22.87
0.40 %
Swisscom 490.10
-0.99 %
Zurich Insur Gr 338.50
-1.02 %
Swiss Life Hldg 353.60
-1.17 %
CS Group 9.90
-1.79 %
Alcon 54.46
-2.16 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

07.07.20
A User’s Guide to Enhanced 3-Year US Treasury Note Futures
07.07.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
07.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.45% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Yum! Brands Inc, McDonald"s Corp, Starbucks Corp
07.07.20
Vontobel: Beyond Meat, Nestlé, Unilever mit 50% Barriere und 13% Coupon p.a.
07.07.20
Optimismus gewinnt wieder die Oberhand
06.07.20
Positiver Wochenstart – Geberit im Fokus| BX Swiss TV
06.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

06.07.20
Schroders: The market/economy disconnect may be less extreme than you think
06.07.20
Schroders: Coronavirus highlights the importance of the employee-employer relationship
02.07.20
Schroders: Palm oil: how bad is it really?
mehr
Positiver Wochenstart – Geberit im Fokus| BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Experte: EY-Prüfberichte zu Wirecard könnten bald eingesehen werden - Wirecard-Aktie wechselt Vorzeichen
Bayer-Aktie verliert: US-Richter sieht Teil der Glyphosat-Einigung kritisch
Wall Street schliesst mit Verlusten -- SMI beendet Handel schwächer -- DAX schliesst tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Tesla-Aktie auf Rekordjagd: 1'400-Dollar-Marke kurzzeitig überwunden
Swiss-Mutterkonzern Lufthansa beschliesst zweites Paket ihres Restrukturierungsprogramms
Zweiter Hersteller von Krypto-Mining-Hardware jetzt an der NASDAQ gelistet
ObsEva-Aktie bricht um 40 % ein - ObsEva erreicht mit Linzagolix in zwei Phase-III-Studien gesteckte Ziele
Schindler-Aktien erhalten Auftrieb von Aufstufungen
BaFin prüft möglichen Insiderhandel mit OSRAM-Aktien
Deutlich unter Branchen-Schnitt: Tesla senkt Preise für Solarpanels radikal

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street schliesst mit Verlusten -- SMI beendet Handel schwächer -- DAX schliesst tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der Schweizer Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Dienstag schlussendlich mit negativen Vorzeichen. Der DAX bewegte sich auf rotem Terrain. Die Märkte in Fernost fanden am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Tendenz. Die Wall Street gab im Dienstagshandel nach.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB