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NVIDIA, Apple & Co. - In diese US-Aktien hat die Schweizerische Nationalbank im ersten Quartal 2026 investiert
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30.05.2026 03:51:36

Lundin Mining Updates Share Capital And Buyback Progress

(RTTNews) - Lundin Mining Corporation (LUN.TO) announced an update to its share capital and voting rights. As of May 29, 2026, the number of issued and outstanding shares decreased by 231,484, bringing the total to 855,378,907 common shares with voting rights. This reduction reflects share buybacks completed under the normal course issuer bid (NCIB), partially offset by the exercise of employee stock options and the vesting of employee share units.

Under its shareholder distribution policy, the Company has committed to allocating up to US$150 million annually toward share buybacks through the NCIB program. So far in 2026, Lundin Mining has repurchased about 1.85 million common shares at a total cost of approximately US$51 million.

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Trading Signals: Richemont: Luxus-Titel mit Kaufsignal

Richemont sendet gleich doppelt Kaufsignale: Charttechnisch hat die Aktie wichtige Widerstände überwunden, fundamental stützen robuste Zahlen. Die Chancen stehen gut, dass der SMI-Titel das Jahreshoch ins Visier nimmt.

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Magnificent 7 im Check – Hype vorbei oder weiter Chancen an der Börse? Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

In diesem Interview sprechen wir mit Tim Schäfer direkt aus New York über die sogenannten „Magnificent 7“ – also die grossen Tech-Giganten wie Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Tesla oder NVIDIA. Nach dem riesigen KI-Hype der letzten Jahre stellt sich die Frage: Sind die Aktien noch attraktiv oder bereits zu teuer?

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Magnificent 7 im Check – Hype vorbei oder weiter Chancen an der Börse? Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

29.05.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 20.70% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Broadcom, Nvidia, Palantir Technologies
29.05.26 Marktüberblick: Technologieaktien und Rüstungswerte gesucht
29.05.26 Weitere Entspannungssignale
29.05.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – GD200 auf der Probe
28.05.26 KI-Infrastruktur im Fokus: Micron und POET Technologies
28.05.26 Magnificent 7 im Check – Hype vorbei oder weiter Chancen an der Börse? Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
28.05.26 Julius Bär: 22.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf ams-OSRAM AG
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’104.97 19.57 SRFB9U
Short 14’380.56 13.85 SQEBJU
Short 14’928.09 8.88 SJ1B5U
SMI-Kurs: 13’542.66 29.05.2026 17:31:09
Long 13’000.95 19.86 SVB5UU
Long 12’702.65 13.85 BSU9TU
Long 12’169.04 8.97 SBWBRU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
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