12.07.2021 19:30:00

Lundin Mining to Release Second Quarter 2021 Results July 28, 2021

Lundin Mining Corporation (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

TORONTO, July 12, 2021 /CNW/ - (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") announces that the report for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 will be published on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call and Webcast 

The Company will hold a telephone conference call and webcast at 08:00 ET, 14:00 CET on Thursday, July 29, 2021. Conference call details are provided below. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the call start to ensure placement into the conference on time.

Call-in number for the conference call (North America): +1 647 788 4922
Call-in number for the conference call (North America Toll Free): +1 877 223 4471
Call-in number for the conference call (Sweden): 020 012 3522

To view the live webcast presentation, please log on using this direct link:
https://onlinexperiences.com/scripts/Server.nxp?LASCmd=AI:4;F:QS!10100&ShowUUID=CC7938DE-F740-4875-9DC3-C9CBEE38A9FD

The presentation slideshow will also be available in PDF format on the Lundin Mining website www.lundinmining.com before the conference call.

A replay of the telephone conference will be available after the completion of the call through August 31, 2021.

Call-in numbers for the replay are (North America): +1 800 585 8367 or (internationally) +1 416 621 4642
The passcode for the replay is: 5997671

A replay of the webcast will be available by clicking on the direct link above.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden and the United States of America, primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.

SOURCE Lundin Mining Corporation

