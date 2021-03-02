Lundin Gold to Present at Virtual Town Hall Meeting on March 10, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, March 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Lundin Gold Inc. (TSX: LUG) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUG) ("Lundin Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Ron Hochstein, President and CEO, will be presenting at a Virtual Town Hall on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 6:00 pm CET/12 noon EST. View PDF version

Lundin Gold announced its Q4 and Full Year 2020 results on February 24, 2021, with key highlights during its first year of commercial production including gold production of 96,830 ounces ("oz") during the quarter and 202,830 oz during the 2020 Operating Period[1], and low average all-in sustaining costs of $747 and $773 per oz of gold sold during the same periods, respectively. Cash flow from operations was $95.0 million in the fourth quarter and $113.6 million in the 2020 Year, and the Company made scheduled principal and interest payments under its debt facilities totalling $77.7 million in the 2020 Year.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, owns the Fruta del Norte gold mine in southeast Ecuador. Fruta del Norte is among the highest-grade operating gold mines in the world.

The Company's board and management team have extensive expertise in mine operations and are dedicated to operating Fruta del Norte responsibly. The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices. Lundin Gold is committed to delivering value to its shareholders, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact. The Company believes that the value created through the development of Fruta del Norte will benefit its shareholders, the Government and the citizens of Ecuador.

____________________________ 1 The 2020 Operating Period relates to the period from the start of commercial production on March 1, 2020, to December 31, 2020.

