SMI 10’707 1.8%  SPI 13’364 1.7%  Dow 31’536 2.0%  DAX 14’013 1.6%  Euro 1.1019 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’707 1.9%  Gold 1’725 -0.6%  Bitcoin 44’900 9.7%  Dollar 0.9144 0.0%  Öl 63.3 -4.0% 
02.03.2021 00:00:00

Lundin Gold to Present at Virtual Town Hall Meeting on March 10, 2021

Lundin Gold (CNW Group/Lundin Gold Inc.)

VANCOUVER, BC, March 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Lundin Gold Inc. (TSX: LUG) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUG) ("Lundin Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Ron Hochstein, President and CEO, will be presenting at a Virtual Town Hall on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 6:00 pm CET/12 noon EST. View PDF version

Lundin Gold announced its Q4 and Full Year 2020 results on February 24, 2021, with key highlights during its first year of commercial production including gold production of 96,830 ounces ("oz") during the quarter and 202,830 oz during the 2020 Operating Period[1], and low average all-in sustaining costs of $747 and $773 per oz of gold sold during the same periods, respectively. Cash flow from operations was $95.0 million in the fourth quarter and $113.6 million in the 2020 Year, and the Company made scheduled principal and interest payments under its debt facilities totalling $77.7 million in the 2020 Year.

Register for the live event here: Register Lundin Gold Town Hall or at www.lundingold.com.

A copy of the presentation will be available on the Company's website.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, owns the Fruta del Norte gold mine in southeast Ecuador. Fruta del Norte is among the highest-grade operating gold mines in the world.

The Company's board and management team have extensive expertise in mine operations and are dedicated to operating Fruta del Norte responsibly. The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices. Lundin Gold is committed to delivering value to its shareholders, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact. The Company believes that the value created through the development of Fruta del Norte will benefit its shareholders, the Government and the citizens of Ecuador.

Non-IFRS Measures 

This news release refers to all-in sustaining costs which is not a measure recognized under IFRS and does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. This and other measures may differ from those made by other companies and accordingly may not be comparable to such measures as reported by other companies. These measures have been derived from the Company's financial statements because the Company believes that, with the achievement of commercial production, they are of assistance in the understanding of the results of operations and its financial position. Please refer to the Company's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2020 for an explanation of non-IFRS measures used.

Additional Information

This information was publicly communicated on March 1, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time through the contact persons set out below.

____________________________

1 The 2020 Operating Period relates to the period from the start of commercial production on March 1, 2020, to December 31, 2020.

Lundin Gold to Present at Virtual Town Hall Meeting on March 10, 2021 (CNW Group/Lundin Gold Inc.)

SOURCE Lundin Gold Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

01.03.21 BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE & ZERTIFIKATE focus bringt aktuelle Themen auf den Punkt!
01.03.21 «Gespenstischer» Monatsausklang
01.03.21 Vontobel: derimail - 45% Barriere | 5% Coupon p.a. | Callable BRC auf Schweizer Aktien
26.02.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Tesla
26.02.21 Lucas Bruggeman: Bilanz nach einem Jahr CEO an der BX Swiss | BX Swiss TV
25.02.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.20% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Basilea Pharmaceutica AG
mehr

Am 1. Februar 2020 startet Lucas Bruggeman als neuer CEO der BX Swiss AG in einem noch vollen Büro. Das änderte sich sehr schnell und das gesamte BX Swiss Team befand sich im Homeoffice. Heute bei BX Swiss TV zieht Lucas Bruggeman Bilanz von seinem ersten Jahr und gibt Einblicke was die Partner, Kunden, Privatanleger und Zuschauer in den nächsten Monaten erwarten können.

Lucas Bruggeman: Bilanz nach einem Jahr CEO an der BX Swiss | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Musk sorgt mit Tweet für Blutbad am Kryptomarkt - und verliert 15 Milliarden US-Dollar an einem Tag
"The Big Short"-Investor Michael Burry: Dem Tesla-Papier könnte ein Sturz auf unter 100 US-Dollar bevorstehen
Clean Power Capital will an der NASDAQ durchstarten
Bitcoin setzt Talfahrt fort
Verdient Tesla mehr Geld mit Bitcoin als mit Elektroautos?
Rally voraus: Experten optimistisch für Rohstoff-Bullenmarkt
Wall Street beendet Handel sehr freundlich -- SMI und DAX schliessen fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Santhera-Aktie stärker: Positive Resultate mit Lonodelestat in Studie zu Mukoviszidose
Aktien uneins: AstraZeneca verkauft anscheinend Moderna-Beteiligung
Charlie Mungers Depot: So investiert Warren Buffetts-Vize im vierten Quartal 2020

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit