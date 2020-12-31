SMI 10’704 0.2%  SPI 13’328 0.1%  Dow 30’606 0.7%  DAX 13’719 -0.3%  Euro 1.0817 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’553 -0.5%  Gold 1’898 0.2%  Bitcoin 25’786 1.5%  Dollar 0.8839 0.3%  Öl 51.7 0.6% 
31.12.2020 23:30:00

Lundin Gold Share Capital and Voting Rights Update

Lundin Gold (CNW Group/Lundin Gold Inc.)

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 31, 2020 /CNW/ - Lundin Gold Inc. ("Lundin Gold" or the "Company") (TSX: LUG) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUG) reports the following in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. View PDF version

The Company has 230,088,337 common shares issued and outstanding with voting rights as at December 31, 2020. 

This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the Company under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act on disclosure of major shareholdings (Transparency Rules).

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, owns the Fruta del Norte gold mine in southeast Ecuador. Fruta del Norte is among the largest and highest-grade gold projects in the world currently in production.

The Company's board and management team have extensive expertise in mine operations and are dedicated to advancing Fruta del Norte responsibly. The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices. Lundin Gold is committed to delivering value to its shareholders, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact. The Company believes that the value created through the development of Fruta del Norte will benefit its shareholders, the Government and the citizens of Ecuador. 

Additional Information

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Gold under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act.  This information was publicly communicated on December 31, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time through the contact persons set out below.

