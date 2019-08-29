Lunatix, Inc. Expands Largest Postseason Ticket Reservation Marketplace; Now Includes Tickets to the Biggest Games in NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL, College Football and College Basketball

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunatix - formerly ShooWin - today announced the expansion of the largest postseason ticket reservation marketplace ever. Lunatix.com now offers fans the opportunity to secure advance ticket reservations for the entire NFL postseason including the Super Bowl, all NHL Playoff games including the Stanley Cup Finals, every NBA Playoff game including the NBA Finals and MLB's wild cards, divisional championships, and the World Series. Lunatix has been offering college football reservations for the past three seasons, and this season will again feature the College Football Playoff Championship, all the New Year's Six Bowls, five College Football Conference Championships and in college basketball, the NCAA Final Four.

To celebrate the company's rebrand and national expansion, Lunatix has launched its "Golden Ticket" promotion, where every fan who has a Lunatix account will automatically be entered to win two tickets to every single home playoff game in their city of their choice. This means anyone who wins a coveted Lunatix "Golden Ticket" and selects Boston as their home market will receive two tickets to every home playoff game from now until October 2020 for the Boston Celtics, Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, and New England Patriots (including Super Bowl LIV in South Florida).

"There is nothing like experiencing the postseason in-person, along with tens of thousands of fans, when every play matters," said David Lane, CEO, Lunatix. Unfortunately, supply and demand has made tickets to the biggest games in pro and college sports unaffordable and unattainable for fans. At Lunatix, we believe every fan deserves the chance to experience the game of a lifetime. And through our unique reservation marketplace, every fan can now guarantee they will be there to see their team in the biggest games in sports – from College Conference Championships to a Game 7 of the NBA playoffs to the Super Bowl. The 'Golden Ticket' will give sports fans an unprecedented yearlong hometown sports journey that will be told for years to come."

The Lunatix Ticket Reservation Model

Lunatix offers fans reservations on postseason sports game tickets long before the tickets become available from traditional online ticket sites. At Lunatix, the fan chooses the team, the game, the seating zone, and the number of tickets. Once the spot is reserved and when the team makes the game, the fan receives the tickets at no extra cost.* Fans can also resell their reservations through the Lunatix marketplace at any time before the chosen game, setting the asking price themselves.

Robust and User-Friendly Mobile Interface

Lunatix's evolved user interface is streamlined and easy to use. With the click of a few buttons, a fan can easily buy or bid on a reservation to see their favorite team in a game. Among many other benefits, Lunatix's proprietary and optimized platform allow fans to find their team page and see every available game in a single view.

Most Inventory Available to Fans in History

In addition to NCAA Division I college football conference championships for the Big 10, ACC, Big 12, SEC and PAC 12, Lunatix offers tickets to the Sugar, Rose, Cotton, Peach, Fiesta and Orange Bowls, the College Football Playoff Championship, college basketball's NCAA Final Four, the entire NFL postseason including the Super Bowl, the NBA postseason including the NBA Finals, the NHL postseason including the Stanley Cup Finals and Major League Baseball's Wild Cards, ALCS, NLCS, and World Series.

Tickets to Sports, Concerts, and Theatre

Lunatix is the first ticket site to combine postseason ticket reservations with millions of sports, concerts and theatre tickets. Fans get 20% back on every ticket purchase, which they can use to reserve postseason tickets for any team in any game.

For more information or to purchase tickets or postseason reservations, visit www.Lunatix.com .

* Lunatix has a unique partnership with the Big 10, Big 10 and College Football Playoffs. As a result, fans buying reservations for the Big 10 Championship, Big 12 Championship and College Football Playoffs pay a reservation fee and if the chosen team makes the chosen game, they pay the face value cost of the ticket.

About Lunatix

Lunatix is a fan-first big game ticketing company that provides early access to the world's best sporting events for fans who want to experience once-in-a-lifetime moments at their team's biggest games. Lunatix sells tickets to almost every event and lets fans reserve tickets, through its patented platform, to the highly-anticipated playoff and championship games across the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, NCAAF and NCAAB. Fans choose the team, seating zone, and the number of tickets. Lunatix collects the reservation fee and when the team makes the game the fan receives the tickets.

