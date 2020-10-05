+++ Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple - kurz vor dem Ausbruch? Jetzt Krypto handeln! +++ -w-
05.10.2020 17:01:00

Lummus Announces Ethylene Cracking Furnaces Award in Uzbekistan

HOUSTON, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lummus Technology today announced that it has been awarded a contract by Enter Engineering Pte. Ltd. for the Shurtan Gas Chemical Complex in Uzbekistan. Lummus' scope includes the design and supply of four proprietary Short Residence Time (SRT®) VI and VII type cracking furnaces, which will more than double the production of ethylene at Shurtan's facility.

(PRNewsfoto/Lummus Technology, LLC)

"Our advanced SRT® ethylene furnaces optimize reliability in capacity, yield, run-length and energy efficiency," said Leon de Bruyn, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lummus Technology. "We are grateful to continue our partnership at Shurtan and look forward to working with Enter Engineering to expand the ethylene production while reducing relative emissions and operating costs at the Shurtan Gas Chemical Complex."

Lummus was selected due to its leading ethylene technology position and its extensive experience with ethylene furnaces, having developed pyrolysis furnaces as part of its proprietary equipment portfolio. The first generation of the pyrolysis heater—called SRT-I (Short Residence Time)—was developed in the mid-1960s. Since then, seven generations of SRT® pyrolysis furnaces have been commercialized. The most widely-selected SRT furnaces include SRT-III, SRT-V, SRT-VI and SRT–VII. Lummus has provided more ethylene furnaces than any other ethylene process licensor, representing more than 40 percent of worldwide capacity.

About Lummus Technology
With a heritage spanning more than 110 years and a focus on innovation that has resulted in approximately 130 technologies and 3,400 patents, Lummus Technology is the global leader in developing and implementing process technologies. We are a Master Licensor of petrochemical, refining, gasification and gas processing technologies, and a supplier of catalysts, proprietary equipment and related services to customers worldwide. To learn more about the new Lummus, visit www.LummusTechnology.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lummus-announces-ethylene-cracking-furnaces-award-in-uzbekistan-301145592.html

SOURCE Lummus Technology, LLC

