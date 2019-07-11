11.07.2019 18:34:00

Luminex Corporation Second Quarter Earnings Release Scheduled for July 31, 2019

AUSTIN, Texas, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ: LMNX) today announced that it plans to report results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. A press release announcing the results is scheduled for release after the close of trading on that date.

Management will hold a conference call to discuss the operating highlights and financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 on July 31, 2019, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.

The conference call will be webcast live and may be accessed at Luminex Corporation's website at http://www.luminexcorp.com. Simply log on to the website, go to the About Luminex section and access the Investor Relations link. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived for six months on the website using the 'replay' link.

About Luminex Corporation

At Luminex, our mission is to empower labs to obtain reliable, timely, and actionable answers, ultimately advancing health. We offer a wide range of solutions applicable in diverse markets including clinical diagnostics, pharmaceutical drug discovery, biomedical research, genomic and proteomic research, biodefense research, and food safety. We accelerate reliable answers while simplifying complexity and deliver certainty with a seamless experience. To learn more about Luminex, please visit us at www.luminexcorp.com.

Luminex Corporate Contact: 
Harriss Currie
Sr. Vice President, Finance and CFO
512.219.8020
hcurrie@luminexcorp.com

Investor Relations:
David Carey
Lazar Partners
212.867.1768 
dcarey@lazarpartners.com

Luminex logo. (PRNewsFoto/Luminex Corporation)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/luminex-corporation-second-quarter-earnings-release-scheduled-for-july-31-2019-300883614.html

SOURCE Luminex Corporation

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

12:30
Powell verleiht Rohstoffpreisen Flügel
10:07
Vontobel: derimail - Neue Produkte auf Indizes
09:12
SMI trotzt den wieder entfachten Zinsfantasien
07:46
Weekly-Hits: Europäische Small Caps & Uber
10.07.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.70% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (52.5%) auf Chevron, Marathon Oil, Schlumberger
10.07.19
BX Swiss TV: Anleger warten auf starke Fed Aussagen
08.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.07.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: Juli 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Schweizer Aktien werden nicht mehr in der EU gehandelt - Das sind die Auswirkungen
Swiss Re-Aktien nach Gerüchten um Verschiebung von ReAssure-Börsengang schwach
Swiss Re-Aktie unentschlossen: Swiss Re bestätigt IPO-Aussetzung von ReAssure
Handelskrieg: USA und China reden miteinander
Banken im Blick: Warren Buffetts Berkshire erhält hunderte Millionen Dollar
SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX geht leichter aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus
Portfoliomanager Mark Mobius: "Ich liebe Gold"
Sensirion-Aktie knickt ein: Sensirion gibt Gewinnwarnung aus
INTERROLL-Aktie bricht ein: INTERROLL schockt Anleger mit Ausblick
Wall Street letztlich in Grün -- SMI geht etwas schwächer aus dem Handel -- DAX verabschiedet sich in Rot -- Asiens Börsen schliessen überwiegend tiefer

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX geht leichter aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt rutschte am Donnerstag im späten Handel ab. Der DAX zeigte keine eindeutige Richtung. An den US-Börsen geht es nochmals etwas nach oben - der Dow überspringt erstmals die 27'000er Marke. Am Donnerstag wiesen die Indizes in Asien grüne Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB