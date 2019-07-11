|
11.07.2019 18:34:00
Luminex Corporation Second Quarter Earnings Release Scheduled for July 31, 2019
AUSTIN, Texas, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ: LMNX) today announced that it plans to report results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. A press release announcing the results is scheduled for release after the close of trading on that date.
Management will hold a conference call to discuss the operating highlights and financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 on July 31, 2019, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.
The conference call will be webcast live and may be accessed at Luminex Corporation's website at http://www.luminexcorp.com. Simply log on to the website, go to the About Luminex section and access the Investor Relations link. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived for six months on the website using the 'replay' link.
About Luminex Corporation
At Luminex, our mission is to empower labs to obtain reliable, timely, and actionable answers, ultimately advancing health. We offer a wide range of solutions applicable in diverse markets including clinical diagnostics, pharmaceutical drug discovery, biomedical research, genomic and proteomic research, biodefense research, and food safety. We accelerate reliable answers while simplifying complexity and deliver certainty with a seamless experience. To learn more about Luminex, please visit us at www.luminexcorp.com.
Luminex Corporate Contact:
Harriss Currie
Sr. Vice President, Finance and CFO
512.219.8020
hcurrie@luminexcorp.com
Investor Relations:
David Carey
Lazar Partners
212.867.1768
dcarey@lazarpartners.com
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/luminex-corporation-second-quarter-earnings-release-scheduled-for-july-31-2019-300883614.html
SOURCE Luminex Corporation
