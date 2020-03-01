01.03.2020 15:00:00

LuMind IDSC Foundation and Massachusetts General Hospital Collaborate on DSC2U Online Tool for Caregivers Without Access to Specialty Down Syndrome Clinics

BOSTON, March 1, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Current estimates suggest that over 95% of individuals with Down syndrome do not have access to a Down syndrome specialty clinic. Researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) created Down Syndrome Clinic to You (DSC2U) as a way to address this need. MGH and founding philanthropic supporter, LuMind IDSC Foundation, today announced plans to launch http://www.DSC2U.org in the spring of 2020 and bring access to the specialty clinic expertise to every family in the US and internationally who needs it.

With DSC2U, caregivers have an opportunity to complete an online intake form, where they can identify current health concerns about their son or daughter with Down syndrome. The responses will generate two personalized documents--a plan for caregivers and another one for the primary care provider.

"Increasing access to treatments is a mission focus for LuMind IDSC" said Hampus Hillerstrom, CEO of LuMind IDSC Foundation, "LuMind IDSC Foundation is proud to be a founding philanthropic supporter to launch this tool. More importantly, we are honored to collaborate with MGH to provide DSC2U to approximately 190,000 individuals with Down syndrome in the United States currently lacking access to the best practices in healthcare from Down syndrome medical experts."

The collaboration includes funding for additional software development to make the tool available for public use. LuMind IDSC Foundation is also providing educational and outreach support to bring DSC2U broadly to families that don't have access to specialized Down syndrome clinics.

Parents like Amy and Tim Haugen from Minneapolis, Minnesota who have trialed DSC2U found the tool very useful. "What I was impressed with is that every recommendation in the online tool has a link to further information and I was blown away by all the resources linked. It was all right there and I didn't have to Google it," said Amy Haugen. "The world knows how fantastic Harvard Medical School and Mass General is. It means a lot to us and the trust we have in that and to know Dr. Skotko as well made us feel comfortable with DSC2U," added Tim Haugen.

The personalized documents that caregivers get with DSC2U will include medical information and resources generated by a computer and based on the form responses. The reports are assembled with information that was carefully chosen by a team of Down syndrome-specialized medical experts, and whenever possible, drawn from national healthcare guidelines for people with Down syndrome. "No longer will geography be a barrier for families getting high-quality medical information about Down syndrome," says Dr. Brian Skotko, the Emma Campbell Endowed Chair on Down Syndrome at Massachusetts General Hospital. "With DSC2U, families will now have access to the best information and resources about Down syndrome, personalized to their family's needs."

DSC2U is scheduled for public release in the spring of 2020. Interested families are encouraged to sign up for a launch notification at dsc2u.org/signup. For more information about LuMind IDSC Foundation, visit http://www.LuMindIDSC.org.

 

SOURCE LuMind IDSC Foundation

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

28.02.20
US-Dividenden: Performanceantrieb fürs Depot
28.02.20
Rohstoffe: Corona – Jetzt trifft es alle
28.02.20
Natural Gas Output Unfazed by Fall in Investments
28.02.20
Special: Corona Virus und die Märkte | BX Swiss TV
28.02.20
Vontobel: derimail - Versicherer mit tiefer Barriere
28.02.20
SMI droht Fall unter 10.000er-Marke
27.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
27.02.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.85% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) mit Lock-In auf Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc, Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.02.20
Schroders: Die versteckten Stars des europäischen Technologiesektors
26.02.20
Schroders: Klimadisruption: die neue Normalität
25.02.20
Schroders: Umweltinitiativen verbessern Stockholms Rang im Global Cities Index
mehr
Special: Corona Virus und die Märkte | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Kaufgelegenheiten? So schätzt Buffett den Einfluss des Coronavirus auf die Märkte ein
Warren Buffett investiert erstmals in den ETF-Markt
Trends 2020: Das steht in der Kryptobranche in diesem Jahr an
"Das beste Unternehmen": Warren Buffett begeistert von Apple
NIO-Aktie hebt ab: Tesla-Konkurrent sichert sich neues Geld
Merz plädiert für höheres Renteneintrittasalter
Februar 2020: Das sind die besten und die schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
Steht der Ausbruch bevor? Goldenes Kreuz könnte dem Bitcoin eine neue Rally bescheren
IfW-Chef fordert Zerschlagung des deutschen Strommarkts
Gates mit Komplimenten für Tesla - Musk lästert derweil über den Microsoft-Gründer

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Sorgen um Corona-Krise ebben nicht ab: SMI geht deutlich leichter unter 10'000 Punkten ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst unter 12'000er Marke -- Dow im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost schwächer
Der Abverkauf an den Börsen ging am Freitag sowohl am heimischen Markt als auch in Deutschland weiter. Der Crash an der Wall Street setzt sich fort. In Asien ging es am letzten Handelstag der Woche ebenfalls rasant bergab.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;