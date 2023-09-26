Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'963 -0.5%  SPI 14'349 -0.7%  Dow 33'619 -1.1%  DAX 15'256 -1.0%  Euro 0.9677 0.2%  EStoxx50 4'129 -0.9%  Gold 1'901 -0.8%  Bitcoin 23'969 -0.1%  Dollar 0.9150 0.3%  Öl 94.1 0.7% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Lonza1384101Idorsia36346343Richemont21048333Holcim1221405Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Swatch1225515NVIDIA994529
Top News
Zweiklassengesellschaft: Credit Suisse-Angestellte befürchten unfaire Behandlung bei Eingliederung in die UBS
Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 gibt letztendlich nach
Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: S&P 500 legt letztendlich den Rückwärtsgang ein
NASDAQ Composite-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ Composite fällt zum Ende des Dienstagshandels zurück
Dienstagshandel in New York: Dow Jones beendet den Handel in der Verlustzone
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

26.09.2023 22:51:22

Lumina Datamatics Wins Prestigious Operational Excellence through Digital Transformation Award

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumina Datamatics, a strategic partner to global publishers providing content, analytics, and technology solutions, is thrilled to announce that its innovative publishing platform, BluPencil, has been honored with the esteemed "Operational Excellence through Digital Transformation Award" at the 5th Edition of the Confederation of Indian Industry's (CII) DX Awards 2023. The award ceremony concluded at Le Meridian, New Delhi, on September 26, 2023.

BluPencil, Lumina Datamatics’ online author-proofing platform, has redefined how authors collaborate, edit, and review their work. This platform allows authors to instantaneously enhance their content, leveraging the platform’s intuitive UI and auto-validations, while maintaining the XML integrity of the content. BluPencil’s recommendations and notification capabilities simplifies editing and facilitates seamless communication between authors and editors during the submission and proof review process. There are over 6,000 authors across the world using BluPencil.

The DX Awards recognize the innovative, resilient, and sustainable strategies for introducing or adopting digital technologies and serve as a benchmark for other industries in their journey for Digital Transformation.

Speaking about the win, Mr. Sameer L. Kanodia, Managing Director & C.E.O., Lumina Datamatics, said"We are honored to receive the DX Award for BluPencil. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to technology innovation and excellence within the publishing industry. Lumina Datamatics remains steadfast in our dedication to crafting solutions that empower organizations to excel in the digital era."

About Lumina Datamatics:
Lumina Datamatics is a strategic partner to global publishers providing content, analytics, and technology solutions. Lumina Datamatics enables publishers and aggregators to be at the forefront of content workflows by managing the entire publishing process – from content creation to product delivery. Lumina Datamatics' expert solutions combine its various in-house and client-facing platforms, partnership with global technology leaders, and more than 3,500 professionals across the UK, Germany, the United States, and India.

Media Contact:

Jamie Israel, VP, Marketing
Email: jamie.israel@luminad.com
Phone: 848-200-6188


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Arista Networks, McKesson & Nextera Energy mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt: Arista Networks, McKesson & Nextera Energy inklusive Rebalancing

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Arista Networks, McKesson & Nextera Energy mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

15:18 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf BASF SE
15:15 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 11.00% Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Logitech, Lonza, Swatch
14:02 Softwarehersteller MicroStrategy besitzt nun rund 158.245 Bitcoins
09:48 SMI schlägt sich wacker
09:39 Marktüberblick: Anleiherenditen setzen Höhenflug fort
07:00 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Arista Networks, McKesson & Nextera Energy mit François Bloch
25.09.23 UBS KeyInvest: Comeback der Zinssorgen
25.09.23 Investieren Sie in Kunst: Dalís "The Mill Tower, 1977" wird am 28.09. bei Splint Invest angeboten. Historische Rendite: 29%. Seien Sie der Erste, der in ein Dalí-Werk bei uns investiert!
25.09.23 Uran-Industrie – eine Renaissance?
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'431.49 18.91 3YSSMU
Short 11'657.43 13.71 GXSSMU
Short 12'084.49 8.88 A1SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'963.29 26.09.2023 17:30:00
Long 10'514.44 19.25 A7SSMU
Long 10'291.91 13.89 A9SSMU
Long 9'827.23 8.99 5SSM2U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie fester: Moody's nimmt Novartis-Tochter Sandoz mit "Baa2"-Bewertung auf - Abspaltungstermin bestätigt - Erfolgreiche Krebsstudie
Novartis-Aktie gewinnt: Novartis-Tochter Sandoz hat EU-Zulassung für MS-Biosimilar Tyruko erhalten
NEL ASA Aktie News: NEL ASA mit herben Abschlägen am Mittag
Hedgefonds-Chef für NEL-Aktie, Plug Power-Aktie & Co. wenig optimistisch: Wasserstoff-Shorts aufgebaut
Neue Höchststände möglich: Was laut Bank of America-Analysten für eine Fortsetzung des Bullenmarkts spricht
Läderach-CEO kämpft um Reputation seiner Firma
Swatch-Aktie verliert: Umsatzziel für 2023 hängt laut CEO vom Schweizer Franken ab
Marktexperte Michael Lee: Darum könnte der Goldpreis in drei Jahren bei 5'000 US-Dollar liegen
NEL ASA Aktie News: Anleger schicken NEL ASA am Vormittag tief südwärts
Kinarus-Aktie 90 Prozent im Minus: Kinarus meldet Konkurs an

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit