07.07.2021 00:36:00

Lumiera announces the results of its annual meeting

MONTREAL, July 6, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Lumiera Health Inc.  (TSXV: NHP) (the "Company" or "Lumiera "), a company specializing in the development and commercialization of natural health products, is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"), which was held June 30, 2021 by webcast. All of the nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated May 21, 2021, were elected as directors.

Lumiera Health Inc. logo (CNW Group/Lumiera Health Inc.)

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

Nominee

VoteFOR 

%FOR   

VoteWithheld

%Withheld

Marie Bélanger

54,911,018

99.57%

238,750

0.43

Kevin Cole

46,127,089

83.64%

9,022,679

16.36

Nathalie Nasseri

54,911,018

99.57%

238,750

0.43

Carlos Ponce

46,127,089

83.64%

9,022,679

16.36

Simon Castonguay

46,127,089

83.64%

9,022,679

16.36

All other matters presented for shareholder approval at the Meeting were approved, as follows:

  • to appoint Richter LLP, Chartered Accountants as the auditors of the Corporation and to authorize the directors to fix the auditors' remuneration;
  • to consider, and if deemed advisable, to pass, with or without variation, an ordinary resolution confirming re-approval of the Corporation's incentive stock option plan;

About Lumiera Health Inc.

Lumiera specializes in the development and commercialization of natural health products for the healthcare industry. The Company sells both oral and topical botanical agents to help manage unmet medical needs through its Holizen Laboratories division. Lumiera is also developing and commercializing a unique portfolio of products acting on the endocannabinoid system and providing innovative solutions for chronic pain and inflammation. The Company is a pioneer in the health and pain management innovation space and the Lumiera brand is rooted in the core brand values of science, nature and compassion.  Passionate about making people feel better, we deliver trustworthy and scientifically proven solutions that work with the body's own system.

For more information visit: www.lumiera.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "potential", "will", "seek", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions indicate such "forward-looking information" as they relate to Lumiera. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect Lumiera' current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to Lumiera, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risk factors included in Lumiera' annual management's discussion and analysis for the year ended November 30, 2020, which is available under the issuer's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.  Material factors or assumptions were applied in providing forward-looking information. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. Should any factor affect Lumiera in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, Lumiera does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and Lumiera undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.

SOURCE Lumiera Health Inc.

﻿

