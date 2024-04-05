Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’496 -1.7%  SPI 15’145 -1.5%  Dow 38’950 0.9%  DAX 18’164 -1.3%  Euro 0.9760 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’013 -1.1%  Gold 2’326 1.6%  Bitcoin 61’290 -0.7%  Dollar 0.9002 -0.1%  Öl 91.4 0.4% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Nestlé3886335Swiss Re12688156Sandoz124359842Lonza1384101Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529Holcim1221405Tesla11448018ABB1222171Swiss Life1485278Idorsia36346343
Top News
Zukünftiger Berkshire Hathaway-Chef: Wer ist eigentlich Warren Buffetts Nachfolger Greg Abel?
So bewegen sich die Kurse von Bitcoin, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash und Ethereum am Nachmittag
So schätzen die Analysten die Zukunft der Redcare Pharmacy-Aktie ein
Warum der Eurokurs zum US-Dollar steigt - Franken fester
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Quantel Aktie [Valor: 717492 / ISIN: FR0000038242]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
05.04.2024 17:45:00

LUMIBIRD: PUBLICATION OF THE 2023 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT INCLUDING THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT

finanzen.net zero Quantel-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Quantel
13.40 EUR 1.90%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Lannion, 05/04/2024 - 17h45

LUMIBIRD: PUBLICATION OF THE 2023 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT INCLUDING THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT

LUMIBIRD announces that it has filed its 2023 Universal Registration Document containing the annual financial report with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on 05 April 2024, under number D.24-0239.

The document is available :

  • at LUMIBIRD's head office: 2 rue Paul Sabatier, 22 300 Lannion.
  • on the company's website: www.lumibird.com ("Regulated information" section).

The following documents are included in the 2023 Universal Registration Document: :

  • the 2023 annual financial report, including the management report;
  • the Board of Directors' report on corporate governance;
  • the Statutory Auditors' reports and information about their fees;
  • the description of the share buyback programme;
  • information relating to the forthcoming Combined General Meeting of shareholders on 29 April 2024.

The 2023 Universal Registration Document contains XBRL (eXtensible Business Reporting Language) tags for its financial statements, in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF).

Next meeting: Q1 2024 sales, 22 April 2024, after close of trading

LUMIBIRD is one of the world's leading laser specialists. With 50 years' experience and expertise in solid-state, diode and fibre laser technologies, the Group designs, manufactures and distributes high-performance laser solutions for scientific (research laboratories, universities), industrial (production, defence/space, Lidar sensors) and medical (ophthalmology, ultrasound diagnosis) applications.
The result of the merger in October 2017 between the Keopsys and Quantel Groups, LUMIBIRD, with more than 1,000 employees and €203.6m in sales by 2023 is present in Europe, America and Asia.
LUMIBIRD shares are listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris. FR0000038242 - LBIRD        www.lumibird.com
LUMIBIRD has been a member of Euronext Tech Leaders since 2022.

Contacts

LUMIBIRD
Marc Le Flohic
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Tel. +33(0) 1 69 29 17 00
info@lumibird.com		LUMIBIRD
Sonia Rutnam
Chief Financial and Transformation Officer
Tel. +33(0) 1 69 29 17 00
info@lumibird.com		Calyptus
Mathieu Calleux
Investor Relations
Tel. +33(0) 1 53 65 37 91
lumibird@calyptus.net

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Quantel S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Quantel S.A.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Fallen Angels: Abgestürzte Aktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über 3 abgestürzte Aktien:

❓Boeing
❓Pfizer
❓Albemarle

Gibt es bei diesen Aktien strukturelle Problem oder was sind die Gründe für die Kurseinbrüche?

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Fallen Angels: Abgestürzte Aktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

17:01 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Bachem, Temenos Group, VAT Group
09:41 Börse Aktuell – Kalte Dusche für den DAX – Fed schockt die Anleger
09:23 Marktüberblick: Delivery Hero haussiert
09:09 Naphtha Trade Rebounds, China Uncertainty Ahead
08:51 SMI deutlich schwächer erwartet
08:00 Börsendebut der «Trump-Aktie»
06:26 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Leichter nach dem neuen Rekordhoch
04.04.24 Fallen Angels: Abgestürzte Aktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
02.04.24 Julius Bär: 10.25% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’972.90 19.55 ZESSMU
Short 12’295.38 12.61 XSSM6U
Short 12’672.85 8.91 ASSM8U
SMI-Kurs: 11’495.79 05.04.2024 17:30:09
Long 10’940.00 19.56
Long 10’680.00 13.95
Long 10’317.22 8.91 VSSM5U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Dogecoin20 – Der mysteriöse Nachfolger von Doge?
Novartis-Aktie gefragt: Novartis--Konzern bestätigt geplante Zulassungserweiterung für Pluvicto
Standard Chartered mit Mega-Prognose für Bitcoin: Diese Marke soll BTC bis 2025 erreichen
RENK-Aktie: Das sind die Analysten-Einstufungen des vergangenen Monats
Der Kryptomarkt korrigiert kräftig, während der neue Solana Meme-Coin Slothana 6,3 Millionen Dollar einsammelt
Meyer Burger-Aktie bricht zweistellig ein: Kapitalerhöhung abgeschlossen
Nach Aussagen von Fed-Mitglied: SMI und DAX gehen mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen im Minus - kein Handel in Shanghai
Meyer Burger-Aktie klettert: Meyer Burger-Solarkraftwerk in Freiberg soll mit Photovoltaik-Kraftwerk gerettet werden
Warten auf US-Jobdaten: Verluste an den US-Börsen -- SMI und DAX schliessen höher -- Nikkei zieht letztlich an - kein Handel in China
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA präsentiert sich am Freitagnachmittag stärker

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit