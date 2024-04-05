Lannion, 05/04/2024 - 17h45

LUMIBIRD: PUBLICATION OF THE 2023 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT INCLUDING THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT

LUMIBIRD announces that it has filed its 2023 Universal Registration Document containing the annual financial report with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on 05 April 2024, under number D.24-0239.

The document is available :

at LUMIBIRD's head office: 2 rue Paul Sabatier, 22 300 Lannion.

on the company's website: www.lumibird.com ("Regulated information" section).

The following documents are included in the 2023 Universal Registration Document: :

the 2023 annual financial report, including the management report;

the Board of Directors' report on corporate governance;

the Statutory Auditors' reports and information about their fees;

the description of the share buyback programme;

information relating to the forthcoming Combined General Meeting of shareholders on 29 April 2024.





The 2023 Universal Registration Document contains XBRL (eXtensible Business Reporting Language) tags for its financial statements, in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF).

Next meeting: Q1 2024 sales, 22 April 2024, after close of trading

LUMIBIRD is one of the world's leading laser specialists. With 50 years' experience and expertise in solid-state, diode and fibre laser technologies, the Group designs, manufactures and distributes high-performance laser solutions for scientific (research laboratories, universities), industrial (production, defence/space, Lidar sensors) and medical (ophthalmology, ultrasound diagnosis) applications.

The result of the merger in October 2017 between the Keopsys and Quantel Groups, LUMIBIRD, with more than 1,000 employees and €203.6m in sales by 2023 is present in Europe, America and Asia.

LUMIBIRD shares are listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris. FR0000038242 - LBIRD www.lumibird.com

LUMIBIRD has been a member of Euronext Tech Leaders since 2022.

Contacts

LUMIBIRD

Marc Le Flohic

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Tel. +33(0) 1 69 29 17 00

info@lumibird.com LUMIBIRD

Sonia Rutnam

Chief Financial and Transformation Officer

Tel. +33(0) 1 69 29 17 00

info@lumibird.com Calyptus

Mathieu Calleux

Investor Relations

Tel. +33(0) 1 53 65 37 91

lumibird@calyptus.net

