Quantel Aktie [Valor: 717492 / ISIN: FR0000038242]
21.03.2025 17:45:00

LUMIBIRD: ACCESS TO PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS FOR THE COMBINED GENERAL MEETING ON APRIL 29, 2025

Quantel
10.10 EUR -2.88%
Lannion, March 21, 2025– 5:45pm

LUMIBIRD: ACCESS TO PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS
FOR THE COMBINED GENERAL MEETING ON APRIL 29, 2025

LUMIBIRD’s shareholders are informed that they are invited to take part in the Combined General Meeting to be held on Tuesday, April 29th, 2025 from 2:00pm (CET) at 15 rue du Zéphyr, ZA de Courtabœuf, 91140 VILLEJUST- France.

The meeting notice containing the agenda, the text of the resolutions and the main conditions for taking part in and voting at the General Meeting was published in the French official gazette (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires, BALO) on March 19, 2025 (Bulletin no.34/ Notice no. 2500690).

It can be downloaded from LUMIBIRD’s website at www.lumibird.com and the BALO site at balo.journal-officiel.gouv.fr.

Shareholders are invited to vote by post or email or by proxy using the dedicated voting form, available on the Company’s website (www.lumibird.com), or online with the secure voting platform VOTACCESS.

In accordance with the law, all the documents to be provided for this General Meeting will be made available to shareholders under the conditions and within the regulatory timeframes applicable, on LUMIBIRD’s website www.lumibird.com, under "Regulated Information / Proxy material for AGMs”, and at LUMIBIRD’s registered office at 2, rue Paul Sabatier, 22300 Lannion, France.

These documents will also be able to be sent out to shareholders following a simple request submitted to:

UPTEVIA
Service Assemblées Générales
Ms Nadia Goul
90 – 110 Esplanade du Général de Gaulle
92931 Paris La Défense Cedex

and/or:

LUMIBIRD
Ms Aude Nomblot-Gourhand
Financial Director
Tel: +33 (0)1 69 29 17 00
info@lumibird.com

Next: publication Q1 2025 sales on 28/04/2025, after close of trading

LUMIBIRD is one of the world's leading laser specialists. With over 50 years' experience and expertise in solid-state, diode and fibre laser technologies, the Group designs, manufactures and distributes high-performance laser solutions via two divisions: Photonics and Medical. The Photonics Division designs and produces components, lasers and systems for the defence and space, environment, topography and security, industrial and scientific, and medtech markets. The Medical branch designs and produces medical diagnostic and treatment systems for ophthalmology.
The result of the October 2017 merger between the Keopsys and Quantel Groups, LUMIBIRD, with more than 1,000 employees and €207.1m in sales in 2024, is present in Europe, America and Asia.
LUMIBIRD shares are listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris. FR0000038242 - LBIRD        www.lumibird.com
LUMIBIRD has been a member of Euronext since 2022.Tech Leaders

Contacts

LUMIBIRD
Marc Le Flohic
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Tel. +33(0) 1 69 29 17 00
info@lumibird.com		LUMIBIRD
Sonia Rutnam
Chief Financial and Transformation Officer
Tel. +33(0) 1 69 29 17 00
info@lumibird.com		Calyptus
Mathieu Calleux
Investor Relations
Tel. +33(0) 1 53 65 37 91
lumibird@actus.fr

Attachment


