 Lument Named Top FHA Lender in 2020 | 15.04.21 | finanzen.ch
15.04.2021 21:01:00

Lument Named Top FHA Lender in 2020

NEW YORK, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lument, a national leader in multifamily and seniors housing finance, announced today that it was named the top-ranked FHA lender in the United States by both volume and loan count for calendar year 2020. The Commercial/Multifamily Annual Originations Rankings are compiled annually by the Mortgage Bankers Association. The firm originated 388 FHA transactions totaling $5.8 billion, an increase of 74% over its top-ranked 2019 FHA volume of $3.34 billion[1].

(PRNewsfoto/Lument)

"The FHA financing program has long been a favorite of our clients, providing ample benefits to borrowers across the entire affordability and acuity spectrum," said James Flynn, CEO of Lument. "Given the challenges posed by the pandemic, the substantial increase in volume over the past year is a testament to the strength of our recently combined organization, as well as our partnership with HUD and the effectiveness of its lending programs."

Lument also ranked number one as a lender for seniors/age-restricted properties, closing $1.6 billion across 163 transactions.

"We remain committed to helping our seniors housing and healthcare clients obtain the best terms and pricing available, even in the most challenging of circumstances," said Aaron Becker, head of seniors housing and healthcare production at Lument. "The FHA programs are an essential aspect of our diverse platform."

For total originations across all loan programs, Lument ranked in the top 20 with over 1,000 closed transactions totaling $10.6 billion. In addition, the firm ranked in the top 15 for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac financing, as well as for overall multifamily and affordable housing originations.

Lastly, Lument was the top-ranked originating office in Columbus, Ohio, where two of its legacy firms – RED Capital Group and Lancaster Pollard – were founded. Hunt Real Estate Capital merged with those two firms in early 2020, and by yearend, the three firms had consolidated under the new Lument brand.

About Lument
ORIX Real Estate Capital Holdings, LLC, d/b/a Lument, is a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA. Lument is a national leader in commercial real estate finance. As the combined organization of legacy industry experts Hunt Real Estate Capital, Lancaster Pollard, and RED Capital Group, Lument delivers a comprehensive set of capital solutions customized for investors in multifamily, affordable housing, and seniors housing and healthcare real estate. Lument is a Fannie Mae DUS®, Freddie Mac Optigo®, FHA, and USDA lender. In addition, Lument offers a suite of proprietary commercial lending, investment banking, and investment management solutions. Securities, investment banking, and advisory services are provided through OREC Securities, LLC, d/b/a Lument Securities, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services are provided by OREC Investment Management, LLC, d/b/a Lument Investment Management. OREC Investment Management is registered as an investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, visit www.lument.com.

MEDIA CONTACT                                                                                                           
Michael Ratliff | Marketing Director 
212-588-2163 | michael.ratliff@lument.com

[1] Combined 2019 volume of Lument legacy firms ORIX Real Estate Capital and Hunt Real Estate Capital.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lument-named-top-fha-lender-in-2020-301270148.html

SOURCE Lument

