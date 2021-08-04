SMI 12’179 0.1%  SPI 15’655 0.2%  Dow 34’793 -0.9%  DAX 15’692 0.9%  Euro 1.0732 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’145 0.7%  Gold 1’812 0.1%  Bitcoin 35’977 4.3%  Dollar 0.9064 0.2%  Öl 70.2 -2.8% 
Hunt Companies Finance Trust Aktie [Valor: 59021039 / ISIN: US55025L1089]
04.08.2021 22:31:00

Lument Finance Trust Announces Second Quarter Earnings Release and Investor Call Dates

Hunt Companies Finance Trust
4.04 USD -0.74%
Kaufen Verkaufen

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE: LFT) ("we", "LFT" or "the Company") announced today that it expects to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 9, 2021, after the market closes, and invites investors and other interested parties to listen to its live conference call via telephone or webcast on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-888-336-7151 (US) or 1-412-902-4251 (International). Note: there is no passcode; please ask the operator to be joined into the Lument Finance Trust call. A live webcast, on a listen-only basis, is also available and can be accessed through the URL: 

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2022/42422

For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a recorded replay will be available for on-demand viewing approximately one hour after the end of the event through the Company's website https://lumentfinancetrust.com/ and by telephone dial-in. The replay call-in number is 1-877-344-7529 (US) or 1-412-317-0088 (International) with passcode 10159357.

About LFT
LFT is a Maryland corporation focused on investing in, financing and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate debt investments. The Company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans with an emphasis on middle-market multi-family assets. LFT is externally managed and advised by OREC Investment Management, LLC d/b/a Lument Investment Management, a Delaware limited liability company.

Additional Information and Where to Find It
Investors, security holders and other interested persons may find additional information regarding the Company at the SEC's Internet site at https://www.sec.gov/ or the Company website https://lumentfinancetrust.com or by directing requests to: Lument Finance Trust, 230 Park Avenue, 20th Floor, New York, NY 10169, Attention: Investor Relations.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements included in this press release, any related webcast / conference call, and other oral statements made by our representatives from time to time may constitute forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the safe harbor contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act, as amended. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of our business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans and objectives. You can identify forward-looking statements by use of words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate," "plan," "continue," "intend," "should," "may," "will," "seek," "would," "could," or similar expressions or other comparable terms, or by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. Statements regarding the following subjects, among others, may be forward-looking: the return on equity; the yield on investments; the ability to borrow to finance assets; and risks associated with investing in real estate assets, including changes in business conditions and the general economy. Forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations of our future performance, taking into account all information currently available to us on the date of this press release or the date on which such statements are first made. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements in this press release and/or any related webcast / conference call and should consider carefully the factors described in Part I, Item IA "Risk Factors" in our annual reports on Form 10-K, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other current or periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), when evaluating these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond our control. Additionally, many of these risks and uncertainties are currently amplified by and will continue to be amplified by, or in the future may be amplified by, the COVID-19 pandemic. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors are contained in our 2020 10-K and Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, which are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by applicable law, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

(PRNewsfoto/Lument Finance Trust, Inc.)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lument-finance-trust-announces-second-quarter-earnings-release-and-investor-call-dates-301348721.html

SOURCE Lument Finance Trust, Inc.

﻿

Zum Nationalfeiertag ein Index mit Schweizer Traditionsunternehmen| BX Swiss TV

1848 eine bekannte Zahl für jeden Schweizer! Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst und Index Allokator bei Daubenthaler & Cie. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, stellt Alexander Berger die Idee hinter dem neuen BeneFactorIndex Swiss 1848 vor. Nur Unternehmen, die 1848 oder früher gegründet wurden schaffen es in den Index. Welche Regeln noch für eine Aufnahme in den Index gelten und welche Unternehmen, neben Lindt & Sprüngli darin vertreten sind, dazu gibt Alexander Berger Einblicke.

Alexander Berger: Zum Nationalfeiertag ein Index mit Schweizer Traditionsunternehmen | BX Swiss TV

pagehit