Lumen and J-Stream to deliver secure, reliable CDN services to organizations in Japan

SINGAPORE, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) announced today a newly established relationship with J-Stream Inc. (J-Stream) to deliver secure, scalable and high performing Content Delivery Network (CDN) services to customers in Japan. The collaboration allows both companies to better meet the requirements of major corporations, broadcasters, and video game and over-the-top (OTT) operators in the country that require large-scale, global distribution of content.

The Asia Pacific CDN market is experiencing disruptive growth due to the rapidly increasing number of Internet subscribers and consumption of content over smartphones and other portable devices. The CDN market in Asia Pacific and Japan is projected to record the highest growth rate in 2020, increasing 31.7% year over year, according to IDC Worldwide Content Delivery Network Forecast, 2020–2024 (#US45289220, May 2020).

To support this demand, Lumen recently doubled its CDN footprint in key APAC markets, strengthening its capacity in 11 major cities across the region. In Japan, local points of presence in Osaka and Tokyo promote high-performance delivery of video and web applications, while an in-country network operations center (NOC) and Japanese customer success teams offer tailored support across the Lumen portfolio. Additionally, Lumen offers a comprehensive application delivery platform encompassing video and web delivery, mesh delivery technology, multi-CDN orchestration, digital download optimization, high-performance object-based storage, as well as edge computing. The Lumen CDN is trusted by 9 of the world's 10 largest media companies.

Melissa Margolius, Senior Director, Wholesale Sales, Lumen Technologies Asia Pacific, commented: "Together with J-Stream, we aim to help customers in Japan deliver their rich content to audiences and users globally, reliably and successfully. Customers will be able to tap into Lumen's high-performance, extensive global delivery network and benefit from our edge-based service offerings and key features like our object storage capabilities. In recent months, we have also expanded our global delivery models, especially across Asia Pacific and Latin America, to enable our customers to deliver their content in some of the hardest to reach locations in the world."

J-Stream, the first company to offer streaming services to Japan since its inception in 1997, brings unparalleled experiences, local market knowledge and a strong track record in the online video spectrum to the collaboration.

Mayumi Hayasaka, Corporate Officer, CDN & Video Platform Business Unit, J-Stream said: "Today, we are seeing tremendous demand for large-scale distribution of content amongst Japanese and international companies based here. This stems from the large-scale events we have in Japan that is of interest internationally, as well as video games with a huge global following, and video and audio content that is popular all over the world. In addition, Internet traffic is on a significant upward trend, and is expected to continue to increase in the future considering recent world events, the spread of telework, and an exponential increase in online events. The scale and strength of Lumen's network will allow us to expand our services and we also look forward to leveraging a multi-CDN configuration including Lumen CDN to further ensure the reliability and stability of our content delivery services to customers."

