lululemon athletica Aktie

12.01.2026

Lululemon Now Sees Q4 EPS, Revenues Toward High End Of Prior Outlook Range

lululemon athletica
162.19 CHF 0.15%
(RTTNews) - Ahead of the meeting with analysts and investors at the ICR Conference from January 12 to 14, lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) on Monday said it now expects net revenue and earnings per share for the fourth quarter to be toward the high end of the previously guided ranges of $3.500 billion to $3.585 billion and $4.66 to $4.76, respectively. This is based on the company's performance over the holiday period.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $4.78 per share on revenues of $3.57 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

