Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’905 -0.1%  SPI 17’737 -0.1%  Dow 48’704 1.3%  DAX 24’295 0.7%  Euro 0.9330 -0.3%  EStoxx50 5’754 0.8%  Gold 4’280 1.2%  Bitcoin 73’295 -0.4%  Dollar 0.7946 -0.7%  Öl 61.6 -1.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Zurich Insurance1107539Amrize143013422Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Lonza1384101Kühne + Nagel International2523886Swiss Life1485278
Top News
NVIDIA & Co.: Diese zehn Aktien sieht Wedbush zum Jahresende 2025 vorn
Was sind ETNs? Das steckt hinter den börsengehandelten Schuldverschreibungen
"Big Short"-Investor Burry über die Tesla-Aktie: Aus seiner Sicht deutlich überbewertet
Broadcom steigert Umsatz und Ergebnis kräftig - Aktie im Plus
Trotz Konkurrenz durch BYD und Xpeng: Tesla Model Y in China ausverkauft - Impulse für die Aktie
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Lululemon Athletica Aktie 3270648 / US5500211090

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

12.12.2025 03:15:41

Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald To Step Down; Board Names Interim Co-CEOs Amid Leadership Transition

Lululemon Athletica
147.77 CHF -0.12%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) announced that Calvin McDonald will step down as Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors, effective January 31, 2026. To ensure a seamless transition, McDonald will continue to serve as a senior advisor to the company until March 31, 2026. The Board has partnered with a leading executive search firm to conduct a comprehensive process to identify the company's next CEO.

The company also confirmed that Marti Morfitt, Chair of the Board, has assumed the expanded role of Executive Chair, effective immediately. This move is designed to maintain focus on Lululemon's near- and long-term growth strategy during the leadership transition.

Following McDonald's departure, Chief Financial Officer Meghan Frank and Chief Commercial Officer André Maestrini will serve as interim co-CEOs. Both executives bring extensive global retail expertise and proven track records of driving growth at Lululemon, and will oversee all aspects of the business until the conclusion of the CEO search process.

Nachrichten zu Lululemon Athletica IncShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?