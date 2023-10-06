Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'838 0.5%  SPI 14'163 0.3%  Dow 33'362 0.7%  DAX 15'230 1.1%  Euro 0.9628 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'144 1.1%  Gold 1'830 0.5%  Bitcoin 25'395 1.5%  Dollar 0.9099 -0.3%  Öl 84.7 0.6% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Sandoz124359842Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Novartis1200526Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Lonza1384101Novo Nordisk129508879Holcim1221405Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Idorsia36346343
Top News
Toncoin-Preis steigt: Telegram launcht Kryptowallet
KW 40: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Intel profitiert von gestiegener Nachfrage aus China
Börse New York in Grün: NASDAQ 100 verbucht am Freitagmittag Gewinne
Freundlicher Handel in New York: S&P 500-Anleger greifen zu
Suche...
Mit Hebel traden

06.10.2023 18:29:51

Luiss University enters the Web3 and launches the "Curriculum On Chain"

An innovative certification that guarantees the security and traceability of university degrees and achievements.

Luiss is at the forefront among Italian and European universities in technological innovation. This is thanks to the "Curriculum on Chain" project, the new initiative that will allow all students at the university to authenticate their academic journey securely and traceably.

Using blockchain technology, all certificates, diplomas, and recognitions obtained during their studies will be certified, digitised, and stored as tokens in a digital "wallet." In addition to ensuring secure storage, the branded NFT Wallet keeps academic titles up-to-date, easily accessible, and immediately verifiable.

«The entry of Luiss into Web3 demonstrates our ongoing commitment to innovation and digital transformation. This further step forward not only enhances our students' learning experience but also redefines standards in terms of accessibility and security, realising our vision of a cutting-edge educational environment where technology becomes an ally to explore new frontiers of knowledge and shape future professionals», said Giovanni Lo Storto, General Manager of Luiss University.

Luiss's pioneering approach in the world of blockchain technology for academic degrees represents significant progress, not only for the institution but for the entire academic and educational sector.

The advantages brought by "Curriculum on Chain" are manifold. Firstly, security: blockchain technology is one of the most secure systems globally for transferring information and reducing the risk of fraud or manipulation because data is encrypted and distributed across a decentralised network of computers. Secondly, authenticity, as the information contained in one's Wallet is a reliable and unalterable testament to their academic career. Finally, and of primary importance today, competitiveness: verifiable degrees and qualifications provide greater assurance to companies and institutions during interviews, even abroad.

The "Curriculum on Chain" project includes an initial Proof of Concept (PoC) containing a subset of functionalities with the creation of a web application developed using the React framework. This application will allow users to establish their digital identity on the blockchain by creating a non-custodial wallet. The wallet creation process is designed to be simple, intuitive, and fast, specifically tailored to make the application accessible even to inexperienced users.

Additionally, there will be a mechanism for wallet recovery executed by the university itself, ensuring that users can regain access to their certificates and academic history in case of the loss of cryptographic keys. The blockchain wallet associated with the platform's user can receive both digital collectables (such as a commemorative NFT token) and other digital assets.


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Let`s talk: Börsenjahr 2023 – Börsentag Zürich – BX Swiss Bloggerlounge
Ein besonderes Highlight auf dem diesjährigen Börsentag Zürich war die BX Swiss Blogger-Lounge. Bekannte YouTuber und Finanz-Influencer standen für Gespräche und Diskussionen bereit und vermittelten Ihr Wissen und Ihre Erfahrungen in Vorträgen.
Hier die grosse Diskussionsrunde zum Thema: Unsicherheiten, Zinsen, Inflation & Entwicklungschancen mit Tim Schäfer @TimSchaeferMedia ); B. Kovacs ( @Sparkojote ), Lisa Osada ( @Aktiengram ), Robert Halver ( @roberthalver9787 ) und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Let`s talk: Börsenjahr 2023 – Börsentag Zürich – BX Swiss Bloggerlounge mit Robert Halver, Tim Schäfer, Sparkojoten & Aktiengram

Inside Trading & Investment

15:52 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 18.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nordex, Siemens Energy
09:37 SG-Marktüberblick: 06.10.2023
08:32 SMI um Stabilität bemüht
06:24 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Korrektur gestoppt?
05.10.23 Julius Bär: 14.20% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf DocMorris AG
04.10.23 Am 6. Oktober, 9:00 Uhr - Ferrari 328 GTS, 2.074Km bei Splint Invest! Potenzial: +9,0% p.a.
04.10.23 Sandoz Spin-Off ging über die Bühne
04.10.23 Let`s talk: Börsenjahr 2023 – Börsentag Zürich – BX Swiss Bloggerlounge mit Robert Halver, Tim Schäfer, Sparkojoten & Aktiengram
29.09.23 Börse Aktuell – Zaghafte Entspannungssignale
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'186.48 19.61 SSFMFU
Short 11'425.79 13.65 3VSSMU
Short 11'866.30 8.73 NMSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'837.59 06.10.2023 17:31:05
Long 10'309.84 19.61 EHSSMU
Long 10'101.96 13.65 3SSMZU
Long 9'629.58 8.59 SMIFBU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Barry Callebaut-, Lindt- und Nestlé-Aktien geben klar nach: Sektorschwäche sorgt für Kursverluste
Darum neigt der Franken gegenüber Dollar und Euro zu Schwäche - Türkische Lira auf Talfahrt
Bitcoin-Experiment in El Salvador: Das ist der Stand nach zwei Jahren
Nach starken US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: SMI und DAX gehen nach volatiler Sitzung mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Asiatische Börsen zum Handelsende uneinig
Sandoz-Aktien nach etwas holprigem Start am 2. Handelstag deutlich im Plus
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Freitagmittag mit Verlusten
Rivian-Aktie fällt zweistellig: Tesla-Rivale Rivian kündigt Wandelanleihe über 1,5 Milliarden US-Dollar an
Stadler Rail-Aktie knickt ein: Zahlenenttäuschung bei Alstom belastet Stadler Rail-Kurs
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger knickt am Nachmittag ein
Alstom-Aktien stürzen ab: Gesenkter Cashflow-Ausblick verschreckt Anleger

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit