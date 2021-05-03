SMI 11’119 0.9%  SPI 14’284 0.7%  Dow 34’160 0.8%  DAX 15’236 0.7%  Euro 1.0994 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’000 0.6%  Gold 1’792 0.3%  Bitcoin 52’902 2.4%  Dollar 0.9113 -0.2%  Öl 67.6 0.6% 
03.05.2021 20:08:00

Lufthansa Group to Purchase Five Additional 787 Dreamliners

FRANKFURT, Germany, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] and the Lufthansa Group today announced the airline group will continue its fleet modernization with a new order for five 787-9 Dreamliners. The incremental order further supports the group's efforts to reduce complexity in its long-haul fleet and improve overall environmental performance by introducing more fuel-efficient widebody jets.

"We are very pleased that five more Boeing 787-9s will accelerate the modernization of our long-haul fleet. With these ultra-modern, fuel-efficient aircraft, we send a strong signal for environmental responsibility within the Lufthansa Group. Furthermore we will reduce our operating costs and provide our guests a state-of-the-art travel experience," said Dr. Detlef Kayser, Member of the Executive Board Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Chief Operations Officer.

The Lufthansa Group placed its initial order for 20 787-9s in 2019. The new purchase agreement takes the group's order book to 25 787-9s.

The second member of the Dreamliner widebody family, the 787-9 can fly up to 20% more passengers and around 25% more cargo while reducing fuel use and emissions by up to 25% compared to the airplanes it replaces. Since entering service in 2011, the 787 family's fuel efficiency, flexibility and range have enabled airlines to open more than 300 new nonstop routes and reduce carbon emissions by 80 billion pounds.

Built with lightweight composite materials and powered by advanced engines and a suite of environment-friendly technologies, the 787 family has an airport-noise footprint that is 60% smaller than the previous generation of 767 airplanes, making it ideal for Lufthansa Group airport communities.

"The Lufthansa Group has been navigating an extremely challenging market and positioning itself for the recovery ahead and the eventual return to growth. We are honored that they have once again selected Boeing's widebody airplane family to power their future fleet," said Ihssane Mounir, Boeing senior vice president of Commercial Sales & Marketing. "The 787's superior fuel efficiency and range provide the Lufthansa Group the flexibility to profitably operate the airplane across its route network."

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future and living the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Learn more at www.boeing.com.

Contact:
Keelan Morris
Boeing Communications (London)
+44(0)208 235 5664
keelan.j.morris@boeing.com

Jessica Kowal
Boeing Communications (Seattle)
+1 206 660 6849
jessica.m.kowal@boeing.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lufthansa-group-to-purchase-five-additional-787-dreamliners-301282384.html

SOURCE Boeing

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

16:01 Vontobel: Mission Weltall - der Space Technology Index
08:20 SMI-Anleger warten auf neue Impulse
07:46 Die USA gibt die Marschrichtung vor
30.04.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf BMW, Tesla, Volkswagen
30.04.21 Marktüberblick: Amazon nachbörslich gesucht
29.04.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.45% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Valora Holding AG
29.04.21 Karsten-Dirk Steffens: China A-Equities – Expertise für aktives Asset Management gefragt | BX Swiss TV
27.04.21 Lyxor: Thematic ETFs: pitfalls and opportunities
mehr

 

https://youtu.be/iJNrZE7RUO4

Bei Öffnung des Chinesischen Onshores Marktes im Jahr 1978 war noch nicht abzusehen, dass sich China in nur 40 Jahren zur zweitgrössten Volkswirtschaft entwickeln wird. Heute zu Gast ist Karsten-Dirk Steffens, Head of Distribution Switzerland – Aberdeen Standard Investments. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss gibt er Einblicke in die demographische Situation des Landes und die Hintergründe der Öffnung des Marktes für ausländische Investoren. Ob Nachhaltigkeit auch in China eine grosse Rolle spielt und wie sich Investoren verhalten sollten, darüber berichtet Karsten-Dirk Steffens ausführlich.

Karsten-Dirk Steffens: China A-Equities – Expertise für aktives Asset Management gefragt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Elon Musk ernennt sich zum "Dogefather" - Kurssprung beim Dogecoin
CS-Aktie letztlich fester: Credit Suisse hat mit Archegos 2020 offenbar lediglich 16 Millionen Franken Ertrag erzielt
SMI und DAX schliessen in Grün -- Dow stärker -- Hang Seng letztlich deutlich schwächer
Kritik an Tesla in China: Tesla als "arrogant" beschuldigt
Tipps für 2021: Börsenexperte Jim Cramer verrät seine 10 Branchen und Zukunftstrends
Stadler Rail-Aktie schliesst etwas leichter: Russische Industriespionage befürchtet
Analyst erwartet böses Ende für den Bullenmarkt an den US-Börsen
Trotz Krypto-Skepsis: JPMorgan plant anscheinend Bitcoin-Fonds
Ether steigt erstmals auf über 3'000 US-Dollar - Bedeutung von Bitcoin rückläufig
Investorenlegende Buffett sieht Nachfolge bei Berkshire Hathaway geregelt - Aktie in Grün

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit