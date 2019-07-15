15.07.2019 16:30:00

Lufthansa Consulting and German Aerospace Center Agree Strategic Innovation Partnership

FRANKFURT, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lufthansa Consulting (LCG) and the German Aerospace Center (DLR) have agreed to work more closely together in the future and have formed a strategic partnership. The aim of the cooperation is to translate new technologies and promising innovations developed by DLR into marketable and practical solutions, products and services, and to make them available to LCG clients in joint projects.

The collaboration with DLR Technology Marketing will focus primarily on the airline, airport and transport infrastructure sectors, but also in other areas in which technologies and services from these sectors can be applied.

One potential area of collaboration, for example, is the development of a laser system for non-contact detection of explosives by DLR. The use of such a system at airports not only has very important security aspects but also affects the throughput speed of passengers during check-in processes, a current cause of bottlenecks at all airports.

"Concrete practical problems come face-to-face with research and development and lead to new solutions through intensified exchange," say Dr. Rolf-Dieter Fischer, Director DLR Technology Marketing, and Bernd Knabe, Lufthansa Consulting's Head of Corporate Office, in a joint statement.

The German Aerospace Center (DLR) is a publicly funded engineering research facility. In its institutes at 26 locations throughout Germany, it conducts research on important issues such as aviation, aerospace, energy, transport, digitalization and security. DLR Technology Marketing works in cross-sector networks and employs the latest methods of innovation management to develop new products and services.

Lufthansa Consulting is one of the leading management consultancies in the aviation industry. The independent subsidiary of the Lufthansa Group develops individual solution concepts for its international client groups, including airlines, airports, public authorities, institutes and related industries.

- Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com) -

Contact:
Lufthansa Consulting GmbH
Marlene Hollwurtel
Phone: +49-151-589-40-538 
Marlene.Hollwurtel@LHConsulting.com          

www.LHConsulting.com

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14:41
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.40% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (69%) auf Richemont , Schindler Holding AG, Lonza Group AG
14:17
Ölpreise kurzfristig unterstützt, langfristig droht Gegenwind
10:12
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
10:07
Vontobel: derimail - Neue BRCs auf Fintechs
09:32
Pharmawerte belasten SMI
06:18
Daily Markets: SMI – Korrektur weitet sich aus / Geberit – Auf dem Weg zum Allzeithoch
10.07.19
BX Swiss TV: Anleger warten auf starke Fed Aussagen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.07.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: Juli 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
BX Swiss TV: Anleger warten auf starke Fed Aussagen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Neuer BMW-Chef gesucht: Über diese Kandidaten wird spekuliert
Google könnte Amazon mit weiterem Zukauf bald abhängen
Dow stabil -- SMI und DAX fester -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen etwas höher
VP Bank steigert Halbjahresgewinn um rund 20 Prozent - Aktie profitiert
LLB erwartet deutlichen Gewinnanstieg im ersten Halbjahr - Aktie gewinnt
US-Präsident Trump wettert gegen Bitcoin und Facebooks Libra
Sind Kryptowährungen in Singapur bald nicht mehr steuerpflichtig?
Grün-Rot-Rot kommt im BamS-Sonntagstrend auf eine Mehrheit
Lufthansa-Chef warnt vor Kollaps des Flughafens Zürich als Hub
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin & Co.: So entwickeln sich die wichtigesten Cyberdevisen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow stabil -- SMI und DAX fester -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen etwas höher
Die Wall Street ist am Montag mit Gewinnen gestartet. Der heimische Aktienmarkt beginnt die neue Woche freundlich. Auch der deutsche Leitindex kann zulegen. Zum Wochenauftakt notierten die asiatischen Indizes in Grün.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB