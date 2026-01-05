Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’176 -0.7%  SPI 18’128 -0.5%  Dow 48’851 1.0%  DAX 24’770 0.9%  Euro 0.9290 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’908 1.0%  Gold 4’438 2.5%  Bitcoin 73’811 1.8%  Dollar 0.7954 0.4%  Öl 61.5 1.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Swiss Re12688156Roche1203204Chevron1281709Idorsia36346343Zurich Insurance1107539Partners Group2460882Rheinmetall345850
Top News
Netflix-Aktie: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen des Monats Dezember
Microsoft-CEO Satya Nadella mahnt pauschale Kritik an künstlicher Intelligenz zu beenden - Aktie schwächelt
Nestlé-Aktie verliert: Säuglingsnahrung in mehreren Ländern vorsorglich zurückgerufen
TUI-Aktie fällt nach 52-Wochen-Hoch: Bilanz für 2025 und Dividendenzahlung im Blick
Dezember 2025: So schätzen Experten die UBS-Aktie ein
Suche...

Lucid Aktie 112781366 / US5494981039

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

05.01.2026 15:39:16

Lucid Group Reports Increase In Q4, FY25 Production And Deliveries

(RTTNews) - Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID), Monday announced production and delivery reports for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025.

For the full year 2025, the company produced 18,378 vehicles, and delivered 15,841 vehicles, up 104 percent and 55 percent, respectively, compared to last year.

During the fourth quarter, Lucid produced 8,412 vehicles, and delivered 5,345 vehicles, up 116 percent and 31 percent, respectively, compared to the third quarter of 2025.

Currently, Lucid's stock is trading at $11.23, up 0.72 percent on the Nasdaq.