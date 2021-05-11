SMI 10’989 -1.2%  SPI 14’106 -1.3%  Dow 34’242 -1.4%  DAX 15’120 -1.8%  Euro 1.0981 0.4%  EStoxx50 3’946 -1.9%  Gold 1’835 -0.1%  Bitcoin 51’033 1.5%  Dollar 0.9038 0.3%  Öl 68.5 0.4% 
11.05.2021 20:09:00

Lucid Green Inc. Secures $3.1MM Funding

NEW YORK, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Green Inc., today announced funding of $3.1MM from new investors, Bravos Capital, Silverleaf Ventures, and existing investors FGCP and HALLEY Venture Partners. This funding will be utilized to further the adoption of LucidIDs throughout the entire cannabis supply chain and provide seamless, two-way transfer of data at every stop in the cannabis product lifecycle.

(PRNewsfoto/Lucid Green Inc.)

"adoption of LucidIDs throughout the entire cannabis supply chain"

LucidIDs deliver benefits to each cannabis stakeholder - from Manufacturer through Distribution to Retail onto the Consumers. We call it the Fungible Universal Product Codes (F-UPC). This is a game-changing initiative for Lucid Green and it's partners to optimize the cannabis supply chain via a single code.

"As the cannabis industry grows due to legalization, state by state, we have seen increased demand for LucidIDs on packages. Consumers have valued the imperative information and guidance from scanning LucidIDs on cannabis packaging. Brands enjoy direct marketing and reward programs in a highly regulated industry," says Larry Levy, Co-founder and CEO, Lucid Green. "This round of funding will drive adoption of LucidIDs through supply chain efficiencies."

This news comes in the wake of many recent initiatives and accomplishments of the company, including:

  • 9MM LucidIDs in the market
  • 60K registered Lucid Green users
  • 50 brands on the Lucid Green platform

"Even at over $20B in US sales, the cannabis industry is still an emerging sector that currently lacks operational efficiencies and mainstream marketing tools. Lucid Green's platform not only optimizes the supply chain experience from producers to distributors to retailers, but also offers a unique channel for brands to communicate and market directly to consumers, where none previously existed. We are extremely excited to be an enabler of Lucid's disruptive impact in the cannabis industry." said Steve Schuman, Managing Director  - Halley Venture Partners.

About Lucid:
Lucid Green was founded in early 2018 by data veterans Paul Botto and Larry Levy with a singular mission of building a standard for trust and transparency in the cannabis ecosystem. Lucid Green's platform provides distributors a complete touchless inventory management solution - increasing supply chain efficiencies and cost-savings; and brands a channel to connect directly with consumers. For more information, please visit www.lucidgreen.io.

Steve Goldner
Lucid Green Inc.
917-940-7059
steve@lucidgreen.io

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lucid-green-inc-secures-3-1mm-funding-301289033.html

SOURCE Lucid Green

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

16:29 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: Space Technology
15:08 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
15:03 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Georg Fischer AG, Nestle SA, Roche Holding AG, Novartis AG
14:54 Marktupdate 11. Mai 21: Inflationssorgen drücken die Kurse! | BX Swiss TV
08:46 SMI legt wieder den Rückwärtsgang ein
10.05.21 Marktüberblick: adidas sprintet davon
07.05.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Facebook, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
04.05.21 Lyxor: In die Zukunft investieren: Wie die Anleihemärkte zu einer nachhaltigeren Welt beitragen können
mehr

Marktupdate 11. Mai 21: Inflationssorgen drücken die Kurse! | BX Swiss TV

Aktuell drücken Inflationssorgen auf die Kurse. Wie sich der Schweizer Markt in der verkürzten Handelswoche schlägt erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 11. Mai 21: Inflationssorgen drücken die Kurse! | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bill Gates und Frau Melinda getrennt: Der Zusammenhang zwischen den Leerverkäufen der GameStop-Aktie und dem Ehe-Aus des Microsoft-Mitgründers
US-Handel endet auf rotem Terrain -- SMI beendet Handel im Minus -- DAX schliesst stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Ether knackt 4'000-Dollar-Marke
Tesla-Aktie in Rot: Naturschutzbund hat Bedenken gegen Pläne von Tesla für Batteriefabrik
Starke Zahlen: BioNTech verzeichnet kräftiges Umsatzplus - BioNTech-Aktie legt zu
Trading Idee NASDAQ 100: Die Tech-Dämmerung
Mega-Gehalt für Coinbase-CEO Brian Armstrong: Er soll eine Million US-Dollar pro Tag verdienen
Anleger greifen vor Montana-Aerospace-Börsengang wohl zu
Ex-NYSE-Präsident Thomas Farley: "Kryptowährungen sind das bestgehütete Geheimnis der Welt"
Cardano-CEO: Das ist der Vorteil vom Cardano-Netzwerk gegenüber Bitcoin

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit