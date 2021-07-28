Lucid Announces Addition of Kimberly Jabal to Board of Directors

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid, the leading provider of visual collaboration software, announced today that Kimberly Jabal has joined the company's board of directors. Jabal brings more than 30 years of experience in the technology industry, most recently as CFO at Unity Technologies, where she led the company through its IPO. She will act as chair of the company's newly-formed audit committee.

Prior to Unity, Jabal led the finance organizations of Weebly and Path as CFO. She has held senior leadership positions in finance at several technology companies, serving as VP of finance at Lytro and in various capacities during her eight years at Google, including director of engineering finance, director of investor relations and director of online sales finance. She currently serves on the board of FedEx and is a member of its audit and information technology oversight committees, and was previously a board and audit committee member at SVB Financial Group.

"Kim impressed me when we first met during our time at Google, and I'm so pleased to welcome her to the Lucid team," said Karl Sun, CEO and co-founder of Lucid. "Our business will benefit from her financial leadership and governance expertise as we continue to build on incredible momentum from the past year. It's never been more important to ensure teams can come together – in virtual, on-premise and hybrid settings – to see and build the future, and we're excited to have Kim's guidance as we execute on that mission."

This appointment comes on the heels of a strong period of growth for Lucid. The company recently oversaw $500 million in secondary transactions that tripled its valuation to $3 billion in the course of a year. Lucid has seen incredible demand for its suite of visual collaboration solutions, driven in part by the rapid shift to remote and hybrid work caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Its latest offering, Lucidspark, a virtual whiteboarding solution, has grown to over one million users since its launch in October 2020.

"There were several things that attracted me to Lucid: Karl's exceptional leadership, the company's financial success, its strong values and culture, and of course products that solve real problems and are loved by customers," said Kimberly Jabal. "As the workforce continues to evolve, Lucid is well positioned to be a key figure in the new normal for all businesses, whether their workplaces become fully remote, hybrid or ultimately return to the office. I believe that Lucid has a strong business with an exciting future, and I couldn't be more thrilled to be a part of this journey as the company helps shape the future of visual collaboration."

Lucid offers the only visual collaboration suite that helps teams see and build the future from idea to reality. Its products, Lucidchart and Lucidspark, provide users with an end-to-end experience that helps teams truly see and build the future, by enabling collaboration and clear communication. Lucidspark is a virtual whiteboard application for freeform ideation, group brainstorming and real-time collaboration across teams. Lucidchart is an intelligent diagramming application that empowers teams to clarify complexity, align their insights, and build the future—faster. Top businesses use Lucid's products all around the world, including customers such as Google, GE, NBC Universal and T-Mobile, and 99% of the Fortune 500. Lucid's partners include industry leaders such as Google, Atlassian, Amazon Web Services, Salesforce and Microsoft. Since the Utah-based company's founding, it has received numerous awards for its products, business and workplace culture.

