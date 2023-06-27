Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'143 0.0%  SPI 14'659 0.0%  Dow 33'927 0.6%  DAX 15'847 0.2%  Euro 0.9794 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'305 0.6%  Gold 1'914 -0.5%  Bitcoin 27'429 1.1%  Dollar 0.8936 0.0%  Öl 72.5 -2.6% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Trotz Konjunktursorgen: Wells Fargo sieht für 2023 starken US-Dollar
EU-Kryptoregulierung: MiCA-Verordnung in Amtsblatt veröffentlicht
Warren Buffett verkauft BYD-Aktien: Berkshire Hathaway-Beteiligung nun unter 9 Prozent
Robo-Advisor im Test: Jetzt Anbieter mit den aktuellsten Performancedaten vergleichen
Starinvestor Ray Dalio warnt vor grosser Schuldenkrise in den USA - Wie sich Anleger positionieren sollten
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Idorsia36346343BACHEM117649372DocMorris4261528NVIDIA994529Holcim1221405ABB1222171Sika41879292
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
28.06.2023 01:00:00

LTIMindtree Named Snowflake Global System Integrator Innovation Partner of the Year

LAS VEGAS, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LTIMindtree (NSE: LTIM) (BSE: 540005), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company today announced at the Snowflake annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2023, that it has won the 2023 Global System Integrator Innovation Partner of the Year Award.  

LTIMindtree Named Snowflake Global System Integrator Innovation Partner of the Year

LTIMindtree was recognized for developing innovative solutions to simplify and accelerate customers' journey to Snowflake's Data Cloud, with the help of migration tools and accelerators, data products and industry solutions.

As one of Snowflake's elite and strategic partners, LTIMindtree continues to push the boundaries of innovation in bringing data, domain and technology together to deliver cutting-edge solutions and services, amplifying positive business outcomes for clients.

"We are pleased to announce LTIMindtree as the winner of the Snowflake Global System Integrator Innovation Partner of the Year Award," said Colleen Kapase, SVP at Snowflake. "LTIMindtree is well positioned to address some of the complex business challenges faced by enterprises across industries. Their phenomenal commitment to delivering solutions that enable clients to digitally transform using data-driven approaches aligns well with Snowflake's growth strategy. The speed and scale at which they bring innovative solutions to the market and deliver business impact is noteworthy. We are proud to collaborate and help our clients drive amplified business outcomes."

"We are thrilled to be receiving this distinction from Snowflake," said Sudhir Chaturvedi, President & Executive Board Member at LTIMindtree. "This award is a testament to LTIMindtree's significant investment in our partnership with Snowflake – from building deep expertise on Snowpark and IPs around PolarSled to getting Snowflake-ready Fosfor products and launching domain analytics solutions. With our comprehensive offerings and collaborative approach, we are confident of leading the way in shaping the future of data innovation, enabling our customers to thrive in the face of constant change and drive remarkable business transformation."

LTIMindtree's innovative solutions recently received distinctions from Snowflake, including the 'Migration Accelerated' badge for legacy workload migration with PolarSled and Exclusive Launch Partner of the Snowpark Accelerated program. The company was also the launch partner for Snowflake's Manufacturing Data Cloud with its Manufacturing NxT solution. In addition, all Fosfor products are now validated as Snowflake Technology Ready.

At the ongoing Snowflake Summit 2023 in Las Vegas, scheduled on June 26-29, 2023, attendees will get a glimpse of the latest offerings and much more at LTIMindtree's Booth, number 2200.

Be sure to check out the Snowflake Summit 2023 keynotes live or on-demand here and stay on top of the latest news and announcements from Snowflake on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Learn more about LTIMindtree at Snowflake Summit 2023.

About LTIMindtree

LTIMindtree is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company that enables enterprises across industries to reimagine business models, accelerate innovation, and maximize growth by harnessing digital technologies. As a digital transformation partner to more than 700 clients, LTIMindtree brings extensive domain and technology expertise to help drive superior competitive differentiation, customer experiences, and business outcomes in a converging world. Powered by 84,000+ talented and entrepreneurial professionals across more than 30 countries, LTIMindtree — a Larsen & Toubro Group company — combines the industry-acclaimed strengths of erstwhile Larsen and Toubro Infotech and Mindtree in solving the most complex business challenges and delivering transformation at scale.

For more information, please visit https://www.ltimindtree.com/.

Media Contact:
media@ltimindtree.com 

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2140373/System_Integrator.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2078148/LTIMindtree_Logo.jpg

 

LTIMindtree Logo (PRNewsfoto/LTIMindtree)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ltimindtree-named-snowflake-global-system-integrator-innovation-partner-of-the-year-301863039.html

SOURCE LTIMindtree

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: TransDigm, Eli Lilly and Company & UBS mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: TransDigm, Eli Lilly and Company & UBS

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: TransDigm, Eli Lilly and Company & UBS

Inside Trading & Investment

27.06.23 Julius Bär: 11.95% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf thyssenkrupp AG
27.06.23 Ethereum Kurs: 2.000 Dollar in Schlagdistanz – BlackRock weiter im Fokus
27.06.23 SMI sackt weiter ab
27.06.23 SG-Marktüberblick: 27.06.2023
27.06.23 Rekordauftrag für Airbus
27.06.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: TransDigm, Eli Lilly and Company & UBS
27.06.23 UBS KeyInvest: S&P 500 – Mit Verlusten in die neue Woche
23.06.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 20.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'595.50 19.55 RSSM1U
Short 11'828.38 13.93 C0SSMU
Short 12'259.85 8.99 BXSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'142.65 27.06.2023 17:30:01
Long 10'695.91 19.90 XDSSMU
Long 10'432.25 13.51 VYSSMU
Long 9'985.66 8.78 CVSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Starinvestor Ray Dalio warnt vor grosser Schuldenkrise in den USA - Wie sich Anleger positionieren sollten
UBS-Aktie stabil: UBS-CEO Ermotti will mehr Klarheit zu CS-Integration schaffen
Idorsia-Aktie wenig bewegt: Sicherheit und Wirksamkeit von Idorsia-Medikament Aprocitentan durch Studie belegt
Rheinmetall liefert Leopard-2-Panzer an die Ukraine - Rheinmetall-Aktie mit Verlusten
Enormes Kurspotenzial bei Tesla-Aktie? Weshalb Analysten die Tesla-Aktie bei 335 US-Dollar sehen
Die Sandoz-Aktie wird in den SMI drängen - wer muss dafür weichen?
Meyer Burger-Aktie leichter: Meyer Burger zeigt Interesse an neuen deutschen Investitionshilfen
Konjunktursorgen belasten: Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- SMI schliesst kaum verändert -- DAX geht fester in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Warren Buffett verkauft BYD-Aktien: Berkshire Hathaway-Beteiligung nun unter 9 Prozent
Darum steigt der Euro zum US-Dollar und Franken

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Konjunktursorgen belasten: Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- SMI schliesst kaum verändert -- DAX geht fester in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins

Der heimische Aktienmarkt musste seine frühen Gewinne am Dienstag fast vollständig wieder abgeben. Der deutsche Leitindex drehte nach zwischenzeitlichen Verlusten zurück ins Plus. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am zweiten Handelstag der Woche mit positiver Tendenz. Die asiatischen Börsen fanden am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit