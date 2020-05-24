|
24.05.2020 17:01:00
Lt. Col. Allen West Is Recovering In Waco From a Motorcycle Accident
GARLAND, Texas, May 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On his drive back from the "Free Texas Rally" in Austin, TX, Lt. Col. Allen West was struck by a fellow motorcyclist when a car cut in front of them. He is recovering now and has his family with him.
Local law enforcement reported that "an unidentified vehicle changed lanes when unsafe in front of two motorcyclists. The motorcyclist attempted to brake, and the rear motorcyclist crashed into the front motorcyclist. Both motorcyclist were transported to Baylor Scott and White in Waco to be treated for non-life threatening injuries."
Allen West is currently dealing with a concussion, several fractured bones, and multiple lacerations. Though these injuries are serious, Lt. Col. West stated, "that I am alive by the grace of God." He plans to continue to be a proponent for freedom and the state of Texas, and will resume his regular calendar of activities upon clearance by his medical team.
Lt. Col. West thanks the public for their well wishes, messages, and continued prayers on his behalf are appreciated.
