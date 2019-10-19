LSU Grant for High-Tech Safety Research Underlines the Importance of Being a Responsible Driver, Says the Russell Law Firm

BATON ROUGE, La., Oct. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An October 11article on Traffic Technology Today reports on a grant to researchers at Louisiana State University to analyze the sources of commercial motor vehicle crashes in an effort to improve the safety of the state's roadways. Researchers from LSU's School of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science (CARTS) will identify risk factors through the use of artificial intelligence (AI) analyzers as well as evaluate crash data and unsafe driving behavior. The article reports that the research team hopes to provide the Louisiana State Police and Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development with data that will be useful in terms of improving roadway safety and reducing collisions. The Baton Rouge-based Russell Law Firm says that, while using super-high-tech AI to study road safety is both fascinating and potentially very beneficial, drivers will always need to exercise their own not-so-artificial intelligence and stay alert while on the road.

The Russell Law Firms says that the chances of collisions happening increase significantly as drivers tend to let their guard down when navigating routes they may take every day. It adds that, regardless of how often a driver has driven on a particular street or highway, anyone at the wheel needs to give their full attention to the task at hand and avoid being distracted, no matter how much they might want to eat a sandwich or to switch to a more interesting podcast. After all, there's nothing more important than ensuring one's own safety as well as the safety of fellow motorists, the law firm stresses. Although many of us may feel confident multitasking at home, carrying such habits over to driving puts motorists, their passengers, and everyone else on the road, at risk, says the Baton Rouge law firm.

Drivers tend to forget that injury car collisions can harm numerous people – not just ending lives, but causing lifelong injuries that may be both painful and disabling, says the Russell Law Firm. One person's lapse in judgment to the road can ruin many lives in the blink of an eye, it says.

