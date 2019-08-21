LStar Ventures Completes Sale of Ardmore at Bryton to Ardmore Residential

CHARLOTTE, N.C., August 21, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LStar Ventures is pleased to announce its sale of a 15-acre apartment site in Bryton, a vibrant mixed-use development in Huntersville, NC. The buyer, Ardmore Residential, plans to build a 288-unit apartment community named Ardmore at Bryton.

Ardmore at Bryton will include 1, 2 and 3-bedroom units. Square footage ranges from 826 in 1-bedroom units to 1,622 square feet in the 3-bedroom units, with 1,162-1,257 square feet available in 2-bedroom units. Monthly rents are projected to range from $1,075 to $1,600.

Amenities will include upscale features that have become standard in many of Charlotte's newer apartment communities, including a resort-style pool, resident clubhouse with lounge, elite fitness center and regularly scheduled resident social events.

"LStar Ventures is excited to welcome Ardmore to the Bryton community. With single-family homes and townhomes under development already, having Ardmore join the community is the perfect addition and will offer housing for a wider variety of people that will be able to enjoy living in Bryton," said Scott Munday, Charlotte Division President for LStar Ventures.

Ardmore at Bryton will have units that feature open concept floor plans with modern kitchens, granite countertops, 9' ceilings and private patios or balconies.

The construction of Ardmore at Bryton is expected to be completed within 24 months.

About LStar Ventures

LStar Ventures is a privately held real estate development firm that owns many of the finest master-planned communities across the country. LStar has emerged as a leader in the reinvention and reclamation of promising residential and mixed-use communities. Since its inception in 2007, LStar Ventures has built more than 40 beautiful, financially successful, and environmentally sensitive communities in 13 states while recognizing the needs of residents and integrating regional, cultural and historical features. For more information, please visit http://www.LVNT.com

