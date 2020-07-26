LSS Holdings Launches New Safety Technology Company

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 26, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LSS Holdings, the parent company of LSS Life Safety Services® and Hughes Environmental, today announced the launch of their newest company, Safenetix, a safety technology company specializing in online safety training and mobile inspection applications. Safenetix will provide facility managers, property managers, engineers and safety professionals complete solutions to acquire, apply and adapt essential safety skills for a safer facility.

"We are excited to add Safenetix to our umbrella of companies under the LSS Holdings brand," said Craig Rutledge, CEO.

"The workforce is constantly changing, Safenetix will provide the facilities industry with a training library of courses to provide more skilled trades to adapt to the changing market. The Inspection App is a software tool for those who receive certification to effectively and correctly perform inspections, and for end-users looking for a more cost-effective way to perform inspections in-house. We're excited to bring our years of knowledge to the market and offer best-in-class solutions to today's facilities problems."

Safenetix will provide:



Online Safety Training - eLearning courses by Safenetix offer complete training solutions with the flexibility of allowing the end-user the freedom to take the course on their own schedule. The curriculum is presented on a state-of-the-art learning management system and is rooted with tips and guidance on how to complete the inspections as efficiently and effectively as possible. Courses are currently going through rigorous ANSI certification processes with anticipation of certification within the next few months.

Live Safety Training - All of Safenetix' course offerings are available in the live-training format. Courses are available in 1-2 day format or by live simulcast and are taught by subject matter experts and experienced facility management educators with years of experience in the industry.

Inspection App - Inspectors can conduct safety inspections quickly and easily with the inspection mobile app by Safenetix. The app is designed by fire safety inspectors, for fire safety inspectors as a simple digital solution that is easy to implement. Inspection processes are improved by offering data accuracy, standardization, and complete, comprehensive reporting in seconds. The app is available for both iOS and Android.

Most products will be available starting on July 26, 2020 with additional course offerings and inspection types being added constantly. For more information on Safenetix, our mission and additional information about the LSS Holdings brand, visit http://www.safenetix.com

About LSS Holdings

LSS Holdings is the parent company to LSS Life Safety Services® and Hughes Environmental. LSS Holdings specializes in Barrier Management such as fire and smoke damper inspections, fire door inspections and firestopping as well as Industrial Cleaning services in commercial, industrial, education, hospitality and healthcare facilities. Considered a leader in the fire safety industry, LSS Holdings and its subsidiaries has made a commitment to provide specialized fire protection inspections and industrial cleaning services of the highest quality to ensure compliance with NFPA and OSHA standards. With the addition of Safenetix, the LSS Holdings brand offers an uncompromising commitment to the health and safety of facilities across the world, their occupants and employees.

