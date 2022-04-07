Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 12’372 0.4%  SPI 15’732 0.4%  Dow 34’584 0.3%  DAX 14’078 -0.5%  Euro 1.0161 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’802 -0.6%  Gold 1’931 0.3%  Bitcoin 40’608 0.8%  Dollar 0.9340 0.0%  Öl 101.4 -0.2% 
Bis zu 1'000 CHF Cash Bonus
Pure Gold Mining Aktie [Valor: 24794081 / ISIN: CA74624E1007]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
08.04.2022 00:18:00

LRTNF Investor Notice: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Pure Gold Mining Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation - LRTNF

Pure Gold Mining
0.25 CAD 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

WHY:  Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTC: LRTNF) resulting from allegations that PureGold may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased PureGold securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=5112 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On March 28, 2022, pre-market, the Company issued a press release announcing that its mining operations and production had been negatively impacted as a result of its inability to maintain access to high-confidence, high-grade slopes. Further, the press release provided updates on several of its operational initiatives purportedly aimed at improving mine operations and reducing costs, revealing that it had experienced severe mine planning and scheduling deficiencies that negatively impacted its operations in 2021. Finally, the press release revealed that to fund its operations and to service the interest on its debt, the Company needed to seek additional financing.

On this news, PureGold's stock price fell 41% on March 28, 2022.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions.  Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lrtnf-investor-notice-rosen-a-top-ranked-law-firm-encourages-pure-gold-mining-inc-investors-with-losses-to-inquire-about-securities-class-action-investigation--lrtnf-301520490.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Nachrichten zu Pure Gold Mining Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Pure Gold Mining Inc

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Hohe Volatilität – Können Anleger profitieren? | BX Swiss TV

Wie hat sich der Markt der Strukturierten Produkte seit Jahresbeginn entwickelt?

Die Umsätze bei den Strukturierten Produkten sind im ersten Quartal zurückgegangen, obwohl sich die Volatilität an den Märkten erhöht hat. Diese Entwicklung war nicht unbedingt zu erwarten. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, berichtet Serge Nussbaumer, wie Derivate zurzeit abschneiden. Weiter wirft er einen Blick auf Partizipationsprodukte. Desweitern spricht Serge Nussbaumer über die Swiss Derivative Awards 2022 und berichtet, welche spannende und innovative Ansätze dort ausgezeichnet wurden.

Serge Nussbaumer: Hohe Volatilität – Können Anleger profitieren? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

07.04.22 Vontobel: Swiss Derivative Awards 2022: 3-facher Gewinner
07.04.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.60% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf UBS Group AG, Cie Financiere Richemont SA, Partners Group Holding AG
07.04.22 Bei Levi’s läuft’s – bei der Aktie aber nicht
07.04.22 SMI zeigt sich weiterhin widerstandsfähig
07.04.22 Marktüberblick: Ölpreise unter Druck
07.04.22 Weekly-Hits: Europa – Die Gewinne sprudeln / Tesla – Lautes Gezwitscher
07.04.22 Serge Nussbaumer: Hohe Volatilität – Können Anleger profitieren? | BX Swiss TV
04.04.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 17.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Moderna
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’947.81 16.36 SMIUBU
Short 13’076.87 13.96 FSSMPU
Short 13’767.64 7.82 SSMFBU
SMI-Kurs: 12’372.46 07.04.2022 17:30:59
Long 11’805.30 18.04 PSSMCU
Long 11’563.93 13.36 PSSMDU
Long 10’973.00 8.18 OSSM3U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Swiss Re-Aktie schlussendlich leichter: Swiss Re erwartet Wachstum und bekräftigt Unternehmensziele
NEL-Aktie: NEL ASA plant weitere Produktkapazitäten in Europa
Goldpreis: Es drohen massive Zinserhöhungen der Fed
Ukraine-Krieg weiter belastend: US-Börsen schliessen auf grünem Terrain -- SMI schliesst mit Gewinn -- DAX schlussendlich in Rot -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich mit negativen Vorzeichen
So viel Vermögen ist nötig, um zu den reichsten 1 Prozent der Schweiz zu gehören
Shell-Aktie schliesst tiefer: Milliarden-Abschreibungen bei Shell durch Rückzug aus Russland-Geschäft
Rubel-Kurs auf Vorkriegsniveau: Der Rubel steigt trotz neuer Sanktionen
Gerüchte rund um neues iPad Pro von Apple - diese Infos gibt es bisher
Schweiz als Eldorado für russische Oligarchen: Schweizer Banken halfen wohl bei Kapitalflucht
HP-Aktie zweistellig stärker: Buffett erwirbt Milliarden-Beteiligung an HP

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit