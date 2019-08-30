|
30.08.2019 16:12:00
Loyola Medicine Names Regional VP Of Professional And Support Services
MAYWOOD, Ill., Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Loyola Medicine has announced the appointment of Elizabeth E. Early, FACHE, to regional vice president of professional and support services.
In this role, Early has administrative oversight for Loyola University Medical Center, MacNeal Hospital and Gottlieb Memorial Hospital. She will manage the operations for facilities, environmental services, food and nutrition, transportation and security. In addition, she will oversee the regional lab, pharmacy, radiology and anesthesia services.
Early has more than 20 years' experience in healthcare and business operations, most recently as chief ambulatory and ancillary services officer for AMITA Health Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston and AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital in Chicago.
Early earned a bachelor of arts degree in psychology at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, and a master of health administration degree at Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio. She is also a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.
This news release was issued on behalf of Newswise™. For more information, visit http://www.newswise.com.
Media Contacts: Linnea Mason
Manager, Communications and Media Relations
linnea.mason@luhs.org
Phone: 708-216-0787
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/loyola-medicine-names-regional-vp-of-professional-and-support-services-300909740.html
SOURCE Loyola Medicine
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Wall Street in Grün -- SMI höher -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen teils stärker
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Für die US-Indizes geht es nach oben. Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt verläuft der Freitagshandel freundlich. In Fernost wiesen die Indizes vor dem Wochenende grösstenteils positive Vorzeichen aus.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}