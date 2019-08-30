30.08.2019 16:12:00

Loyola Medicine Names Regional VP Of Professional And Support Services

MAYWOOD, Ill., Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Loyola Medicine has announced the appointment of Elizabeth E. Early, FACHE, to regional vice president of professional and support services.

In this role, Early has administrative oversight for Loyola University Medical Center, MacNeal Hospital and Gottlieb Memorial Hospital. She will manage the operations for facilities, environmental services, food and nutrition, transportation and security. In addition, she will oversee the regional lab, pharmacy, radiology and anesthesia services.

Early has more than 20 years' experience in healthcare and business operations, most recently as chief ambulatory and ancillary services officer for AMITA Health Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston and AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital in Chicago.

Early earned a bachelor of arts degree in psychology at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, and a master of health administration degree at Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio. She is also a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

This news release was issued on behalf of Newswise™.

Media Contacts: Linnea Mason
Manager, Communications and Media Relations
linnea.mason@luhs.org  
Phone: 708-216-0787

 

SOURCE Loyola Medicine

SOURCE Loyola Medicine

