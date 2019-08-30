30.08.2019 16:14:00

Loyola Medicine Appoints Regional Chief Nursing Officer

MAYWOOD, Ill., Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Loyola Medicine has announced the appointment of Peggy Norton-Rosko, DNP, RN, NEA-C, as regional chief nursing officer and member of the Loyola Medicine regional executive team, effective September 9.

As chief nursing officer, Norton-Rosko will lead all nursing practices across the three-hospital health system, including nursing education and research; patient safety and clinical quality of nursing; system Magnet recertifications and non-physician clinical affiliation partnerships.

"Peggy is a dynamic and highly respected leader with extensive experience working in large academic and community medical center settings," said Shawn P. Vincent, president and chief executive officer, Loyola Medicine. "Her knowledge and expertise, paired with her transformational leadership style, will elevate Loyola Medicine's continued exceptional outcomes in patient care."

Norton-Rosko has more than 30 years' experience in the hospital and healthcare industries. She is skilled in operations management, leadership development, process improvement and physician relations. Having served as chief nursing officer at George Washington University Hospital in Washington, DC, and Centegra Health System in Crystal Lake, Illinois, and as director of critical care, cardiovascular services and emergency and trauma services at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, Illinois, she has extensive experience in innovative nursing practices and knowledge of the Chicago market.

Norton-Rosko received her bachelor of science in nursing degree from Northern Illinois University and her master of science in nursing degree from Loyola University Chicago. She also earned a doctor of nursing practice in nursing leadership and health system administration from Chamberlain College of Nursing.

This news release was issued on behalf of Newswise™. For more information, visit http://www.newswise.com.

Media Contacts: Linnea mason
Manager, Communications and Media Relations
linnea.mason@luhs.org  
Phone: 708-216-0787

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/loyola-medicine-appoints-regional-chief-nursing-officer-300909742.html

SOURCE Loyola Medicine

